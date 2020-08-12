Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Line-Up: Rumoured And Confirmed Contestants

Strictly Come Dancing 2020: The rumoured line up so far. Picture: PA

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is going to be an entirely different series, but which celebrities are on the line-up? Here’s who is ‘in talks’ for the new show.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 has a number of changes to its format, but the celebrity line-up of contestats is set to be as big as ever.

Love Island stars such as Molly-Mae Hague, comedian Alan Carr and TV presenter Maya Jama are just a few of the names under discussion.

Who is taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year? Here are all the names of stars rumoured and confirmed.

Who is on the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up?

Molly-Mae Hague

Molly-Mae Hague is rumoured to be taking part in Strictly 2020. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Odds on Love Island star Molly-Mae making taking to the Strictly ballroom have been slashed, despite the show notoriously having a ‘ban’ on reality TV stars.

Molly-Mae is at 3/1 according to bookies at Coral.

Maya Jama

Maya Jama is rumoured to be taking to the Strictly ballroom in 2020. Picture: Getty

Maya is hotly tipped to be joining Strictly 2020, after a successful radio presenting career which she stepped down for earlier this year.

The 26-year-old would join a host of social media stars in appearing in the competition, after the success of Joe Sugg and Saffron Barker.

Amber Gill

Amber Gill won Love Island 2019. Picture: Getty

Love Islander Amber, who won the show in 2019, is another islander rumoured to be on the Strictly line-up.

Bookies have apparently seen a rush of bets on the 23-year-old to take on the ballroom.

Michelle Keegan

Michelle Keegan is said to be at the top of the list for Strictly bosses. Picture: Getty

Michelle is said to be top of the list for bosses recruiting for Strictly’s 2020 series, especially as she’s just finished filming BBC drama Our Girl.

According to the tabloids the former Coronation Street actress “ticks all the boxes”.

Alan Carr

Alan Carr said he wanted to do Strictly in 2020. Picture: Getty

Comedian Alan is apparently another celeb bosses are keen to get involved, after he told Graham Norton he’s asked every year.

Alan also joked on Loose Women last year he’d sign up in 2020.

Jamie Laing

Jamie Laing got injured at the Strictly launch show in 2019. Picture: Getty

Made in Chelsea star Jamie missed out on his Strictly dream in 2019 after injuring his ankle before the first episode and having to quit the competition.

According to the tabloids Jamie has been in touch with the BBC to confirm he’s “more than able to take part in the next series.”

Huw Edwards

Huw Edwards apparently had to turn down Strictly in 2019. Picture: Getty

Newsreader Huw reportedly had to turn down Strictly last year because of the possibility of a December General Election, but he may find the time to compete this year.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is due to launch in October.

