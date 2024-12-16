What is Christmas fettuccine? Recipe for festive ‘The Holiday’ dish revealed

Christmas Fettuccini is totally a thing as mentioned by Kate Winslet in The Holiday. Picture: PA images

What is Christmas Fettuccine? Kate Winslet’s character, Iris, mentions the festive dish in the hit film ‘The Holiday,’ and if it’s good enough for Kate, it’s good enough for us! Here's the recipe...

The countdown to Christmas is officially on which means we’ll be spending the rest of the month on the sofa watching all the classic Christmas movies, from Home Alone and The Grinch to Love Actually and The Holiday.

Fans who have seen the latter, which stars Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law and Jack Black, will know Kate’s character, Iris, mentions the dish Christmas Fettuccine in the 2006 movie. But what is it? Let’s take a look…

Kate Winslet's character whips up some Christmas Fettuccini on Christmas Eve in 'The Holiday'. Picture: Columbia Pictures

What is Christmas Fettuccini?

Christmas Fettuccini is a simple but delicious pasta dish also known as Fettuccine Alfredo.

It consists of finely minced shallots, garlic, white wine, cream and butter. (So all of our favourite things).

It’s super creamy and comforting and you can add rosemary, a hint of lemon and heaps and heaps of parmesan!

You can also go one step further by adding a topping such as grilled chicken breast, bacon, grilled shrimp or even meatballs.

Gigi Hadid shares favourite pasta recipe

How do you make Christmas Fettuccini? What's the recipe?

Ingredients:

1¾ cups (400 ml)

Heavy cream 6tbs

Unsalted butter 8.5 ounces (240 grams)

Grated Parmesan cheese or asiago cheese 1tsp

Salt

Fresh-ground black pepper

Pinch of fresh-ground nutmeg

All you have to do is whisk your ingredients together until they become thick and creamy!

Read more Christmas here: