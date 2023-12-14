Where Can I Watch Love Actually And Is It On TV?

14 December 2023, 11:55 | Updated: 14 December 2023, 12:15

Love Actually featuring Hugh Grant and Martine McCutcheon
Love Actually has become a festive favourite for 20 years. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Is Love Actually on Netflix, Amazon Prime or Now TV for Christmas? Here's all the details on how to watch or stream this December.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Actually first hit screens in 2003 and quickly become an iconic Christmas movie we all love to watch year after year.

With a cast packed full of famous faces including Hugh Grant as the UK Prime Minister, Emma Thompson who finds her husband having an emotional affair with someone in the office, and Colin Firth who finds love in an unexpected place, it really has become a festive classic.

In the top 10 highest grossing Christmas movies of all time, it has also become one of the most successful pieces to emerge around this time of year.

So as December 25th approaches, where can you watch or stream Love Actually this year? And is it on TV for 2023? Here's all the how to watch details you need to know.

Love Actually kids kiss at airport scene
Love Actually features 10 different love stories that all intertwine. Picture: Alamy

Where can you watch Love Actually?

As one of the more popular films, it becomes a little more tricky to find Love Actually on streaming services such as Netflix or Disney+.

However, this year, you can watch the two hour and nine-minute movie over on Now if you have their premium prescription.

If not, you can also purchase it for £3.99 on Amazon Prime.

Is Love Actually going to be on TV this year?

A staple for Christmas TV, you can watch Love Actually on Sky Showcase on Saturday 16th December at 9pm.

However, for those without the TV subscription service, it won't be on your normal terrestrial channels this year.

Love Actually (2003) Official Trailer - Colin Firth, Emma Thompson Movie HD

What is Love Actually about?

A movie that has inspired many memes, Gifs, captions and quotes, it can become easy to forget what it's actually about.

The Richard Curtis movie follows 10 different, but connected, love stories that all display a new take on the emotion.

From friendship love, to step father and step son and even a bromance, it's a quirky (and sometimes slightly weird!) movie all about love and the different ways it presents itself.

Classic scenes include Andrew Lincoln and Keira Knightly's doorstep and sign declaration, Hugh Grant dancing to Girls Aloud 'Jump' at 10 Downing Street and of course, Thomas Brodie-Sangster running through the airport to kiss his one true love.

