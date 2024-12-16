The Holiday's Jude Law teases sequel with director Nancy Meyers

16 December 2024, 15:45

The Holiday's Jude Law teases sequel with director Nancy Meyers
The Holiday's Jude Law teases sequel with director Nancy Meyers. Picture: Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

Jude Law and Nancy Meyers have teased a sequel to The Holiday!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's that time of year where we turn to our favourite Christmas movies to keep us cosy on a dark evening, and for most of us at the top of our list are classics like Love Actually, Home Alone and... The Holiday, an 18-year-old feel-good rom-com staring Jude Law, Kate Winslet, Jack Black and Cameron Diaz. So we'll excuse you if you're squealing with delight at the possibility of a sequel!

That's right, The Holiday director Nancy Meyers, who's also created hit movies like The Parent Trap (1998) and Father Of The Bride, reunited with Jude Law and teased a sequel to the 2006 film.

In a video on her Instagram, Nancy congratulated Jude on being the latest recipient of a star on the Walk Of Fame, and said: "It's so good to see you, I don't think I've seen you since we wrapped The Holiday."

Cameron Diaz and Jude Law in 'The Holiday'
Cameron Diaz and Jude Law in 'The Holiday'. Picture: Alamy

She then asked: "Speaking of which, I’ve seen you interviewed a lot, and they keep asking you, ‘Is there gonna be a sequel?’ What do you think?"

"Is there going to be a sequel?" Jude pondered before placing a napkin on his head and placing a pair of glasses over the top of it, which is a nod to the Mr. Napkin Head bit his character does in The Holiday.

Nancy pressed: "Is that a yes?" But Jude simply tapped his chin knowing that fans would be left reeling with this little tease.

Fans were quick to react in the comments, with one writing: "ALL WE WANT FOR CHRISTMAS!!!!!!!"

Another said: "girl don’t play with my feelings I’ve been watching this movie since I was 6."

A third wrote: "MAKE IT HAPPEN PLEASE."

There's currently no further news on this and, while we'd love it to come sooner, we are just two years away from the film's 20th anniversary so maybe it'll be a 2026 project? We'll let you know when we know more!

