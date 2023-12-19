How Much Money Did Macaulay Culkin Make From Home Alone?

19 December 2023, 17:31

Macaulay Culkin played Kevin in Home Alone 1 and 2
Macaulay Culkin played Kevin in Home Alone 1 and 2. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

After finding fame as a child star Macaulay Culkin became the face of Christmas in Home Alone, but how much did he make from the films?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Macaulay Culkin became a household name thanks to Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, landing the role of Kevin McCallister in the first movie when he was just 10 years old.

In case you haven’t watched the ultimate Christmas classic yet amid working your way through the likes of Miracle on 34th Street and Love Actually, it stars Macaulay as 10-year-old Kevin who's left to defend his family home from burglars after his entire family including his parents have jetted off on holiday.

Macaulay went on to star in a number of well-known movies and TV shows after the successful franchise, including The Good Son, Richie Rich and, more recently, American Horror Story, but how much was he paid for his most famous role in Home Alone and how much have the films made him?

Read on to find out.

Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song and their son Dakota Song Culkin on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song and their son Dakota Song Culkin on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Picture: Getty

How much money did Macaulay Culkin make from Home Alone?

Macaulay was paid $100,000 (around £50k GBP back in 1990) for his role as Kevin in Home Alone. By the time the second film came to fruition, he received a hefty pay rise of around $4.5 million (£3.5 million).

This figure was a huge leap from how much he was paid for his first movie role in Uncle Buck, for which he was paid $40,000 (£31k).

After Home Alone 2 Macaulay became one of the highest paid actors in his career and went on to secure even more big-screen roles like The Nutcracker, Richie Rich and Party Monster.

For Richie Rich in 1994 he was paid a whopping $8 million!

Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister in Home Alone
Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister in Home Alone. Picture: Alamy

These days, Macaulay’s net worth is estimated at around $18 million (£14 million), some of which he didn’t have access to until he turned 18.

He told Ellen DeGeneres in 2018 he never realised he was wealthy until he finally had access to his finances at 18 years old.

"I didn't see it until I turned 18," he recalled. "I call it the 'Slip of Paper' meeting, where they pretty much put a number on a piece of paper and slide it across the table and then—boom! There you go. So I felt like some kid worked really, really hard, and I inherited all of his money pretty much.

"I had kind of no real sense, but at the same time, it allows me to treat everything like a hobby really. I do nothing for my dinner nowadays, so I can do all kinds of projects."

Some fans might not realise that Macaulay doesn’t actually make any money from Home Alone anymore, as it tends to be those involved in the creation and production of films who receive the royalties.

Home Alone 1 and 1 make Macaulay Culkin a household name
Home Alone 1 and 1 make Macaulay Culkin a household name. Picture: Alamy

Macaulay has taken years off between projects and has managed to keep his personal life largely out of the spotlight through it all. Earlier in 2023 he received a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame and gave a shout out to his fiancée Brenda Song and their two kids, Dakota, who was born in April 2021, and a second son whose name hasn’t been confirmed, who was born in March.

The couple met on the set of movie Changeling in 2017.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Miracle On 34th Street has become an all-time classic Christmas movie

Where Are The Cast Of Miracle On 34th Street Now?

Names have begun to circulate around Love Island All Stars

Love Island All Stars Cast & Who’s Rumoured For The Line-Up

Die Hard stills including Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman

Is Die Hard Really A Christmas Movie? The Debate Has Been Settled

The Crown series 6 actors

The Crown's William, Kate And Harry Actors Share Their Most Awkward Scene To Film

New Christmas movies have landed on all new streaming services

7 Brand New Christmas Movies To Watch In 2023

'Saltburn' has been a very divisive film

Saltburn Cast Comment On Controversial Scenes From Bathtub To Graveyard

Did Sydney's boyfriend propose?

Is Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Engaged?

Love Actually featuring Hugh Grant and Martine McCutcheon

Where Can I Watch Love Actually And Is It On TV?

Home Alone, Grinch, Love Actually and The Holiday film grabs

What Is The Highest Grossing Christmas Movie Of All Time?

Will there be a Kardashian picture this year?

Why There Might Not Be A Kardashian Christmas Card This Year

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits