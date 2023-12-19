Where Are The Cast Of Miracle On 34th Street Now?

19 December 2023, 17:01 | Updated: 19 December 2023, 17:09

Miracle On 34th Street has become an all-time classic Christmas movie
Miracle On 34th Street has become an all-time classic Christmas movie. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Miracle On 34th Street was made in 1994 so where are the cast now? And what else have they been in?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Christmas movies are just the best for getting us in the festive spirit and one of the all-time best films to do just that is Miracle On 34th Street.

With versions made in 1947, 1973 and 1994, it's the latest version we've all fallen in love with as it stars Mara Wilson, Richard Attenborough and Elizabeth Perkins.

A movie all about a divorced New York mother who hires a new Santa for her department store who genuinely believes he is the real deal. When things get too competitive between stores, Susan, her mother and lawyer friend Bryan are forced to prove he is the real Santa to spare him jail on Christmas Eve.

And as it airs on our TVs this Christmas and streams on Disney+, we couldn't help but take a closer look at the cast and just what happened to them.

From the famous characters of Kris Kringle to Susan Walker and Bryan Bedford - here's where the cast of Miracle On 34th Street are now.

Susan Walker was played by famous child star Mara Wilson
Susan Walker was played by famous child star Mara Wilson. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

Susan Walker played by Mara Wilson

This Christmas movie was just one of Mara's most famous films as she went on to play her most popular role, Matilda in 1996.

After a great career as a child star, which saw her play roles in Mrs Doubtfire, A Simple Wish and A Time To Heal, Mara famously quit acting in 2000.

Reflecting on why, she said: "The rejection hurt because it had been just such a prominent part of my life for so long. It had been the thing that defined me."

Now 36 years old, Mara mainly writes but also narrates.

Richard Attenborough played one of the most famous Santa's of all time
Richard Attenborough played one of the most famous Santa's of all time. Picture: Alamy

Kris Kringle played by Richard Attenborough

Sadly, Richard, the older brother of the British treasure David Attenborough, passed away in 2014 when he was 90 years old.

He went on to star in many more movies as well as direct and produce.

Elizabeth Perkins played Susan Walker perfectly in Miracle On 34th Street
Elizabeth Perkins played Susan Walker perfectly in Miracle On 34th Street. Picture: Alamy

Dorey Walker played by Elizabeth Perkins

Now 63 years old, Elizabeth famously played the hard-working mum in the movie who didn't believe in the magic of Christmas or love.

Following on from her role in Miracle On 34th Street, she also starred in The Flintstones, 28 Days with Sandra Bullock and Sharp Objects. She also voiced the character of Coral in Finding Nemo.

A more recent piece of work was playing Elena in Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston's The Morning Show.

Dylan McDermott played the role of the lawyer who save Father Christmas
Dylan McDermott played the role of the lawyer who save Father Christmas. Picture: Alamy

Bryan Bedford played by Dylan McDermott

The charming single man that won over the heart of Susan and her mother, he was the heartthrob of the 1994 movie.

Now, Dylan, aged 62, has gone on to play roles including FBI: Most Wanted, The Practice and Steel Magnolia's.

Elsewhere, Dylan has two children with now ex-wife Shiva Rose.

James Remar had a hugely successful acting career after this role
James Remar had a hugely successful acting career after this role. Picture: Alamy

Jack Duff played by James Remar

Now 69, James Remar went on to have a hugely successful movie career with roles in 2 Fast 2 Furious, Dexter, Sex and the City and Django Unchained.

Personally, he's been married to his wife Atsuko Remi since 1984 and they have two children together, a son and a daughter.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Macaulay Culkin played Kevin in Home Alone 1 and 2

How Much Money Did Macaulay Culkin Make From Home Alone?

Names have begun to circulate around Love Island All Stars

Love Island All Stars Cast & Who’s Rumoured For The Line-Up

Die Hard stills including Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman

Is Die Hard Really A Christmas Movie? The Debate Has Been Settled

The Crown series 6 actors

The Crown's William, Kate And Harry Actors Share Their Most Awkward Scene To Film

New Christmas movies have landed on all new streaming services

7 Brand New Christmas Movies To Watch In 2023

'Saltburn' has been a very divisive film

Saltburn Cast Comment On Controversial Scenes From Bathtub To Graveyard

Did Sydney's boyfriend propose?

Is Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Engaged?

Love Actually featuring Hugh Grant and Martine McCutcheon

Where Can I Watch Love Actually And Is It On TV?

Home Alone, Grinch, Love Actually and The Holiday film grabs

What Is The Highest Grossing Christmas Movie Of All Time?

Will there be a Kardashian picture this year?

Why There Might Not Be A Kardashian Christmas Card This Year

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits