Where Are The Cast Of Miracle On 34th Street Now?

Miracle On 34th Street has become an all-time classic Christmas movie. Picture: Alamy

Miracle On 34th Street was made in 1994 so where are the cast now? And what else have they been in?

Christmas movies are just the best for getting us in the festive spirit and one of the all-time best films to do just that is Miracle On 34th Street.

With versions made in 1947, 1973 and 1994, it's the latest version we've all fallen in love with as it stars Mara Wilson, Richard Attenborough and Elizabeth Perkins.

A movie all about a divorced New York mother who hires a new Santa for her department store who genuinely believes he is the real deal. When things get too competitive between stores, Susan, her mother and lawyer friend Bryan are forced to prove he is the real Santa to spare him jail on Christmas Eve.

And as it airs on our TVs this Christmas and streams on Disney+, we couldn't help but take a closer look at the cast and just what happened to them.

From the famous characters of Kris Kringle to Susan Walker and Bryan Bedford - here's where the cast of Miracle On 34th Street are now.

Susan Walker was played by famous child star Mara Wilson. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

Susan Walker played by Mara Wilson

This Christmas movie was just one of Mara's most famous films as she went on to play her most popular role, Matilda in 1996.

After a great career as a child star, which saw her play roles in Mrs Doubtfire, A Simple Wish and A Time To Heal, Mara famously quit acting in 2000.

Reflecting on why, she said: "The rejection hurt because it had been just such a prominent part of my life for so long. It had been the thing that defined me."

Now 36 years old, Mara mainly writes but also narrates.

Richard Attenborough played one of the most famous Santa's of all time. Picture: Alamy

Kris Kringle played by Richard Attenborough

Sadly, Richard, the older brother of the British treasure David Attenborough, passed away in 2014 when he was 90 years old.

He went on to star in many more movies as well as direct and produce.

Elizabeth Perkins played Susan Walker perfectly in Miracle On 34th Street. Picture: Alamy

Dorey Walker played by Elizabeth Perkins

Now 63 years old, Elizabeth famously played the hard-working mum in the movie who didn't believe in the magic of Christmas or love.

Following on from her role in Miracle On 34th Street, she also starred in The Flintstones, 28 Days with Sandra Bullock and Sharp Objects. She also voiced the character of Coral in Finding Nemo.

A more recent piece of work was playing Elena in Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston's The Morning Show.

Dylan McDermott played the role of the lawyer who save Father Christmas. Picture: Alamy

Bryan Bedford played by Dylan McDermott

The charming single man that won over the heart of Susan and her mother, he was the heartthrob of the 1994 movie.

Now, Dylan, aged 62, has gone on to play roles including FBI: Most Wanted, The Practice and Steel Magnolia's.

Elsewhere, Dylan has two children with now ex-wife Shiva Rose.

James Remar had a hugely successful acting career after this role. Picture: Alamy

Jack Duff played by James Remar

Now 69, James Remar went on to have a hugely successful movie career with roles in 2 Fast 2 Furious, Dexter, Sex and the City and Django Unchained.

Personally, he's been married to his wife Atsuko Remi since 1984 and they have two children together, a son and a daughter.

