7 Brand New Christmas Movies To Watch In 2023

New Christmas movies have landed on all new streaming services. Picture: Netflix/Amazon/Alamy

Netflix, Amazon Video, Now and many more streaming sites have brought us a collection of new festive movies to binge this season. Here's the real TV list you need.

Christmas TV and movies are important this time of year as we get in the festive spirit and officially kick back and relax as we wait to see in a new year.

For some of us, the classic Mariah Carey 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' or festive pop music playlist can get us in the mood for December 25th but for others, a hot chocolate, blanket and a jolly good film is just what we need.

And while we will definitely tune into old classics like Love Actually or Elf, we're definitely here for a few new Christmas movies too.

So if you're looking to get into the festive spirit, here's our pick of the best new films about that you can stream on Netflix, Amazon Video and more.

What are the best new Christmas movies to watch in 2023?

Best. Christmas. Ever! | Official Trailer | Netflix

Best. Christmas. Ever - Netflix

A Christmas comedy that involves two old school friends (Heather Graham and famous RnB singer Brandy Norwood) who find themselves spending the holiday together.

With Brandy's character Jackie's life looking too good to be true, Heather's character Charlotte does her best to discover her flaws with some hilarious and emotional results.

Candy Cane Lane - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Candy Cane Lane - Amazon Video

Eddie Murphy is back with another classic as he plays the man on a mission to win his neighbourhoods's best Christmas house decorations. In the process, he unknowingly makes a pact with a bad elf called Pepper as she brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life.

Eddie and his family are forced to deal with hens, geese and drummers in order to break the curse set on him.

EXmas Trailer #1 (2023)

Exmas - Amazon Video

What's Christmas without a romantic comedy? Exmas is the perfect festive watch this year as Graham, played by Robbie Amell, heads home for Christmas and receives a complete shock to find his ex-fianceé there.

The two exes go to war hoping his family will get rid of one of them in time for Christmas Day.

Your Christmas or Mine 2 | Official Trailer | Prime Video

Your Christmas Or Mine 2 - Amazon Video

Following the success of number one, this is part two of the romantic comedy where James, (played by Asa Butterfield) and girlfriend Hayley (Cora Kirk), and their families head on a Christmas holiday together.

Chaos ensues as each family end up at the wrong accommodation and the ski trip unfolds into somewhat of a disaster.

Dashing Through The Snow | Official Trailer | Disney+

Dashing Through The Snow - Disney+

Singer Ludacris turns to acting as he plays Eddie, the single dad who hates Christmas.

However, he and his daughter end up on a crazy adventure after they discover someone who could be the real Santa Claus.

Family Switch | Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms | Official Trailer | Netflix

Family Switch - Netflix

Jennifer Garner is at it again as she plays a mum who body switches with her teenage daughter.

In fact, the whole family body switch which leads to some crazy and chaotic moments as they try to navigate a promotion, a college interview, a record deal and football tryout all while in the wrong bodies.

Genie Trailer #1 (2023)

Genie - Sky Cinema/Now TV

From the writer of Love Actually, Bernard Bottle finds himself in a a rut after his wife left him and he lost his job. However, a magic jewellery box, and a Genie who has been trapped for 2,000 years, lead to a beautiful journey of discovery, family and much more.

