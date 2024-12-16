Wicked's Kristin Chenoweth defends musical against anti-LGBTQ boycott petition

16 December 2024, 15:00

OG Glinda Kristin Chenoweth claps back at petition claiming Wicked is "pushing an LGBTQ agenda"
OG Glinda Kristin Chenoweth claps back at petition claiming Wicked is "pushing an LGBTQ agenda". Picture: Universal Pictures, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"I am a Christian woman [who] originated the role of Glinda and all the silliness that these women spew [is] out of hate."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wicked icon Kristin Chenoweth (OG Glinda to those of you who are new to the musical's Broadway history) has clapped back at a group of conservative mothers who have accused the beloved musical of being... 'too gay'.

Wicked has, whether you realised it or not, always been queer. Gregory Maguire, who wrote the novel on which the musical is based, has recently confirmed that the romantic subtext between Elphaba and Glinda was intentional, and suggested that the theories about Elphaba being trans or intersex may have some truth to them.

Now, a petition published by One Million Moms claims that the film is “pushing the LGBTQ agenda on families, particularly children” and wants people to boycott it.

Kristin Chenoweth, who also makes a surprise cameo in the movie, is having none of that – and she's just responded on Instagram with a statement of her own.

Original Glinda Kristin Chenoweth has defended Wicked against a conservative group who say the musical is "pushing an LGBTQ agenda"
Original Glinda Kristin Chenoweth has defended Wicked against a conservative group who say the musical is "pushing the LGBTQ agenda". Picture: Getty

In response to the conservative petition, which also claims that the musical "pushes wokeness" and is a "blatant attempt by Universal to normalize same-sex crushes", Kristin wrote: “Everyone knows the ‘One Million Moms’ are a mere few hundred. Maybe. It’s called entertainment. Artistry."

"I am a Christian woman [who] originated the role of Glinda and all the silliness that these women spew [is] out of hate," she continued.

“No no no. I can’t help it: I try to love em anyways. For they don’t get it. For anyone who wants to see girl power, then go so WICKED. Onstage or in a movie theatre.”

In a recent interview with Gay Times, Ariana Grande discussed Glinda's sexuality while chatting about people shipping Glinda and Elphaba together, saying: "Whether it's romantic or platonic, Glinda might be a little in the closet, but if there were time you never know. Give it a little more time."

"But it is just a true love and that transcends sexuality," she continued. "It's just a deep safety with each other and that's why they probably people ship it."

Kristin also chimed on Ariana's quotes, responding on Instagram: "I thought so too way back when."

Wicked has just crossed $520 million at the worldwide box office so it sounds like that little boycott they're pushing isn't exactly making any impact.

Read more about Wicked here:

WATCH: Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Love Island announce All Stars 2025 start date

When does Love Island All Stars 2025 start?

Love Island

Will there ever be a Buffy reboot? Sarah Michelle Gellar is now open to it

Sarah Michelle Gellar says she's open to Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot

Christmas Fettuccini is totally a thing as mentioned by Kate Winslet in The Holiday.

What is Christmas fettuccine? Recipe for festive ‘The Holiday’ dish revealed

Jude Law and Cameron Diaz in The Holiday as Graham and Amanda

How old are the cast of The Holiday? From Kate Winslet to Jude Law

Cameron Diaz in The Holiday

Is the cottage in The Holiday real? And where is Rosehill cottage?

The Holiday's Jude Law teases sequel with director Nancy Meyers

The Holiday's Jude Law teases sequel with director Nancy Meyers

Love Island's Maya Jama addresses claims Maura Higgins is replacing her as show host

Love Island's Maya Jama addresses claims she quit and is being replaced by Maura Higgins

Love Island

Home Alone, Grinch, Love Actually and The Holiday film grabs

What is the highest grossing Christmas movie of all time?

Wicked cut shirtless Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater scene from the movie

Wicked cut shirtless Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater scene from the movie

Love Island All Stars 2025 rumoured lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup - The rumoured cast revealed

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits