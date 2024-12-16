Wicked's Kristin Chenoweth defends musical against anti-LGBTQ boycott petition

OG Glinda Kristin Chenoweth claps back at petition claiming Wicked is "pushing an LGBTQ agenda". Picture: Universal Pictures, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

By Katie Louise Smith

"I am a Christian woman [who] originated the role of Glinda and all the silliness that these women spew [is] out of hate."

Wicked icon Kristin Chenoweth (OG Glinda to those of you who are new to the musical's Broadway history) has clapped back at a group of conservative mothers who have accused the beloved musical of being... 'too gay'.

Wicked has, whether you realised it or not, always been queer. Gregory Maguire, who wrote the novel on which the musical is based, has recently confirmed that the romantic subtext between Elphaba and Glinda was intentional, and suggested that the theories about Elphaba being trans or intersex may have some truth to them.

Now, a petition published by One Million Moms claims that the film is “pushing the LGBTQ agenda on families, particularly children” and wants people to boycott it.

Kristin Chenoweth, who also makes a surprise cameo in the movie, is having none of that – and she's just responded on Instagram with a statement of her own.

Original Glinda Kristin Chenoweth has defended Wicked against a conservative group who say the musical is "pushing the LGBTQ agenda". Picture: Getty

In response to the conservative petition, which also claims that the musical "pushes wokeness" and is a "blatant attempt by Universal to normalize same-sex crushes", Kristin wrote: “Everyone knows the ‘One Million Moms’ are a mere few hundred. Maybe. It’s called entertainment. Artistry."

"I am a Christian woman [who] originated the role of Glinda and all the silliness that these women spew [is] out of hate," she continued.

“No no no. I can’t help it: I try to love em anyways. For they don’t get it. For anyone who wants to see girl power, then go so WICKED. Onstage or in a movie theatre.”

In a recent interview with Gay Times, Ariana Grande discussed Glinda's sexuality while chatting about people shipping Glinda and Elphaba together, saying: "Whether it's romantic or platonic, Glinda might be a little in the closet, but if there were time you never know. Give it a little more time."

"But it is just a true love and that transcends sexuality," she continued. "It's just a deep safety with each other and that's why they probably people ship it."

Kristin also chimed on Ariana's quotes, responding on Instagram: "I thought so too way back when."

Wicked has just crossed $520 million at the worldwide box office so it sounds like that little boycott they're pushing isn't exactly making any impact.

