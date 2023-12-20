How Old Are The Cast Of The Holiday? From Kate Winslet To Jude Law

20 December 2023, 17:15

The Holiday remains a Christmas movie classic
The Holiday remains a Christmas movie classic. Picture: Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

The ultimate Christmas film The Holiday has fans wondering the same questions every year – how old were the cast, like Cameron Diaz and Jude Law, when they filmed?

We may all be getting older but The Holiday, starring Jude Law, Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet and Jack Black will never not be a Christmas tradition in most households.

The love story crossover between Iris and Miles and Amanda and Graham is on TV every year, along with the likes of The Grinch, Love Actually and Miracle on 34th Street.

But how old were the cast when they filmed the movie which came out in 2006 and how old were their characters meant to be? Read on to find out.

Kate Winslet as Iris in The Holiday
Kate Winslet as Iris in The Holiday. Picture: Alamy

How old was Kate Winslet in The Holiday?

Kate was 30 years old when she filmed The Holiday, portraying Iris and she’s now 48 years old. Her character, Iris, is of course around this same age.

Iris is unlucky in love when the movie gets going, assuming she’s found ‘the one’ in her sleazy boss Jasper (played by Rufus Sewell) but he turns out to be the complete opposite and she ultimately has her heart broken, hence why she jets to LA for some 'me' time.

Jude Law and Cameron Diaz in The Holiday as Graham and Amanda
Jude Law and Cameron Diaz in The Holiday as Graham and Amanda. Picture: Alamy

How old was Cameron Diaz in The Holiday?

Cameron was 34 years old when she filmed The Holiday and her character Amanda would have been portrayed as the same age. Now, she’s 51 years old.

Amanda is just as unlucky in love as Iris at the beginning of the movie, kicking out her boyfriend Ethan for sleeping with his secretary, on which he blames his girlfriend’s lack of intimacy and emotion.

Jude Law as Graham in The Holiday
Jude Law as Graham in The Holiday. Picture: Alamy

How old was Jude Law in The Holiday?

Jude was also 34 in The Holiday, when he starred as Graham, and he’s now 51 years old.

Graham is the charming older brother of Iris who finds himself suddenly very caught up with Iris’ temporary lodger Amanda.

Kate Winslet and Jack Black in The Holiday
Kate Winslet and Jack Black in The Holiday. Picture: Alamy

How old was Jack Black in The Holiday?

Jack was 37 when he played Miles in The Holiday and now he’s 54 years old.

Miles is the film score producer who works with Amanda in the movie industry and falls for Iris as she stays in her LA home – all while striking up an adorable friendship with Amanda’s elderly neighbour and Hollywood legend Arthur.

