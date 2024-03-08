What Happened With Ariana Grande And Dalton Gomez?

Ariana Grande is dating Ethan Slater after they met filming Wicked. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande split from her husband Dalton Gomez while filming her upcoming movie ‘Wicked’, but what happened and why did they split?

Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez broke up in 2023, something Ariana shared a small insight to in her new album ‘Eternal Sunshine’.

Following their split it was revealed Ariana is in a new relationship with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, who was previously married to his high school sweetheart Lily Jay.

Meanwhile, Ariana and Dalton began divorce proceedings last summer after three and a half years together, a whirlwind relationship which saw them get engaged after a year of dating during the coronavirus pandemic.

But what happened with Ariana and Dalton, how long were they married and why did they split? Here’s what we know.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were married for two years. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

What happened with Ariana and Dalton Gomez?

Ariana and Dalton broke up in 2023 following over three years together and two years of marriage. It’s believed there were a multitude of reasons which led to their split, reportedly mainly due to the magnitude of her stardom which Dalton wasn't familiar with given they got together just before the international lockdowns.

In July it was reported they were ‘heading for divorce’ after Ariana was pictured without her wedding ring on at Wimbledon and this sparked a whole load of reports and speculation about why their marriage ended.

According to TMZ once the world returned to normality after the pandemic Dalton was ‘taken aback’ by Ariana’s star status. Their source said “their differences started to make the marriage unravel.”

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married in May 2021. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

How long was Ariana married to Dalton Gomez?

Ariana and Dalton were married from May 2021 to July 2023. The couple wed six months after getting engaged, a small ceremony at the couple’s home in LA with just their closest friends and family.

Dalton proposed to Ariana just before Christmas in 2020 after around a year of dating. He popped the question with an asymmetric two-stone ring made up of an oval diamond and a small pearl which belonged to her late grandfather and was originally on a tie pin. After he passed Ariana’s Nonna had it made into a ring after he told her in a dream it would protect her.

The couple met when Dalton, a real estate agent, was enlisted by Ariana’s team to help her look for a home outside of LA.

Why did Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez split?

Ariana and Dalton split over ‘irreconcilable’ differences according to court documents. They reportedly separated on February 20th 2023 while Ariana was in London filming Wicked, but it wasn’t until July their split was confirmed.

Around that time she started dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, who had also recently separated from his wife and the mother of his child, Lily Jay.

In September 2023, Ariana officially filed for divorce from Dalton.

