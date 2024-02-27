What Is Ariana Grande's Song 'Fantasize' And Is It On 'Eternal Sunshine'?

27 February 2024, 17:23 | Updated: 27 February 2024, 17:29

Has Ariana Grande got a song called 'Fantasize'?
Has Ariana Grande got a song called 'Fantasize'? Picture: Instagram and YouTube: Zach Sang Show

By Abbie Reynolds

What is Ariana Grande's song 'Fantasize' and is it on her new album 'Eternal Sunshine'? Here's everything we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We are all counting down the days until Ariana Grande releases her seventh studio album 'Eternal Sunshine' on March 8th. But ahead of its drop she has treated her fans to a rare full length interview with her long-time industry friend and podcaster Zach Sang.

In the Zach Sang Show interview, Ari got into some of the tea surrounding leaked music of hers, in particular the song 'Fantasize'. After telling the leakers that she'll 'see them in court' she got into why she finds it so frustrating that the music had been leaked.

The 'yes, and?' singer also opened up about how much landing her role as Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming movie musical Wicked helped her through her return to music.

While discussing the time she spent in the studio recording the new album, Ariana explained that the leaked song 'Fantasize' was never intended for her but after the leak she ended up reworking it and now we can expect it on the new album.

Here's everything Ari's said about the song.

Ariana Grande explained how 'Fantasize' has made it onto the new album
Ariana Grande explained how 'Fantasize' has made it onto the new album. Picture: YouTube: Zach Sang Show

What Is Ariana Grande's Song 'Fantasize'?

The song 'Fantasize' is a song Ariana Grande wrote for a TV show, although she hasn't said what show she did reveal that it was meant to be "a parody of a nineties girl group".

The demo which was created for a show somehow ended up online and subsequently went viral on TikTok. To the people who leaked it the singer says you are "thieves, pirates, crooks, illegal" - the frustration is real!

In an interview with Zach Sang the 'Positions' singer said: "Before I left for Wicked, the few studio sessions that I did, which are all over TikTok, thank you so much," she said talking to the leakers, "I'll see you in jail, literally,

"The thing is that those were all written for a TV show for something that was not for me, so 'Fantasize' comes out, comes out is crazy, [it] was stolen," the star went on.

Ariana Grande has described her new album as 'Human Ari' and not 'Pop Ari'
Ariana Grande has described her new album as 'Human Ari' and not 'Pop Ari'. Picture: Getty

Ariana disclosed that she never wanted the song in the public domain for the sole reason that it wasn't for her. She explained: "Well that wasn't my song, it wasn't for me.

"It was like a parody of a nineties girl group vibe and they [her fans] loved it. I was like a) all of you are absolute hypocrites and b) that's crazy [because] it's so corny."

Is the song 'Fantasize' on Ariana Grande's new album 'Eternal Sunshine'?

Yep, Ariana has managed to take the negative and turn it into a positive as she revealed that she has reworked the leaked song and updated it into something new for the album 'Eternal Sunshine'. She says a version of the song "exists" but it's much different to the leaked versions online, it also has a completely new title.

The singer and actress said: "I took the note and I kind of gave them an honest version of that on the album. So some of those seedling ideas from that time actually made their way onto the album but they are completely different now.

"So, although you've heard them - because you stole them, again - they are very different now." You tell them girl.

Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey link up in promo clip for Yes, And? remix

Why isn't 'Fantasize' on Spotify?

Ariana Grande's song 'Fantasize' isn't available on any streaming platforms because it isn't a song she wrote for herself. A new version of the song will be on her seventh studio album 'Eternal Sunshine' but you won't find 'Fantasize' on the track list because he has given the reworked track a new name.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy have fast become fan favourites.

Are Lucinda Light And Timothy Smith From MAFS Australia Still Together?

TV & Film

Ariana Grande has confirmed AG7 is coming in 2024

Ariana Grande's Album 'Eternal Sunshine' – Release Date, Track List And All The Details

Tim Calwell and Sara Mesa were one of the first couples to marry on MAFS Australia 2024.

Are Sara Mesa And Tim Calwell From MAFS Australia 2024 Still Together?

TV & Film

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have been spotted together around LA.

Barry Keoghan Is Girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter's Biggest Cheerleader On The Eras Tour

Ariana Grande interviews on Zach Sang for her upcoming album 'Eternal Sunshine.'

'I’ll See You In Jail' Ariana Grande Addresses ‘Leakers’ In Latest Zach Sang Interview

The MAFS UK 2023 cast came together for another reunion

When Was The Married At First Sight UK Reunion Filmed?

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits