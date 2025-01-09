Wicked's Cynthia Erivo says Storm in X-Men is her "dream role"

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo says Storm in X-Men is her "dream role". Picture: Taylor Hill/Getty Images, 20th Century Fox via Alamy Stock Photo

By Sam Prance

Cynthia Erivo as Storm in the new X-Men movie? I would like to see it!

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo has opened up about her dream role and said that she would love to play Storm in X-Men.

Cynthia Erivo is truly having a moment right now. After making a name for herself as one of Broadway's most talented stars in The Color Purple, Cynthia has since had main roles in films like Widows and Harriet. Most recently, Cynthia played Elphaba in Wicked and her performance is so good that she's earned multiple award nominations for it.

Now, Cynthia has discussed what's next for her after Wicked and teased that she wants to join the Marvel universe.

Yesterday (8 Jan), Cynthia was asked by the National Board of Review if there's another dream role out there that she is manifesting and she immediately had an answer. Without hesitation, Cynthia said: "I really want to play Storm."

Explaining her choice, she added: "I know it sounds frivolous, but I think we haven't uncovered how grand she is, and all of that inner turmoil that she has, so I think there's a world in which we could do something like that.”

Back in 2019, Disney acquired the rights to X-Men and, since then an X-Men film in the MCU has tentatively been in the works but no casting details have been announced.

So it's more than possible that Cynthia could end up playing Storm in a future project.

Cynthia Erivo tells NBR her next dream role is X-Men's Storm 👀🌩️ #NBRAwards #CynthiaErivo pic.twitter.com/LS8LNJekAv — National Board of Review (@NBRfilm) January 8, 2025

In the past, stars including Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp have played Storm on screen. However, there have been petitions in recent years for a dark-skinned Black actress to take on the role based on how she's portrayed in the original Marvel comics.

What do you think? Would you like to see Cynthia play the iconic superhero?

