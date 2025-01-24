Who won The Traitors UK season 3?

24 January 2025, 16:57

Here's the answer to who won The Traitors UK in 2025.
Here's the answer to who won The Traitors UK in 2025. Picture: BBC

By Abbie Reynolds

Wondering who will win The Traitors season three? Here's the answer to who won The Traitors UK in 2025.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sadly, all good things come to an end and this time we've had to wave goodbye to evenings of deceit, trickery and dramatics as The Traitors UK 2025 final is uponeth us.

We had four weeks of getting to know the season three cast as they worked under pressure, as a team (and more often selfishly) for the chance to take home the mega cash prize of up to £120,000.

We saw the iconic Linda come and go, the lovely Livi open up about her disability, and even followed theories about Freddie and Frankie being related.

But at the final, just five players were left in the game with a single traitor among them. So, where did the money go? Did a traitor win or did the faithfuls take a share of the cash? Here's the result of this year's The Traitors.

The Traitors season 3 finalists
The Traitors season 3 finalists. Picture: BBC

Who was in The Traitors season 3 final?

After being a late recruit, Charlotte was the only traitor left by the final. In the episode prior, she had thrown her new recruit Freddie under the bus and he was outed as a traitor less than 24 hours after he first became one.

Here are season 3 finalists:

  • Leanne Quigley - faithful
  • Charlotte Berman - traitor
  • Jake Brown - faithful
  • Alexander Dragonetti - faithful
  • Francesca Rowan-Plowden - faithful

Who won The Traitors season 3?

If you're wondering who wins the series already, you're a little eager. The final episode airs tonight (Friday 24th January) at 8.30pm.

By the end of the night we will know who wins and whether or not it is a traitor (Charlotte) who leaves with all the money or if it is split between the remaining faithfuls.

Freddie spent less than 24 hours as a traitor
Freddie spent less than 24 hours as a traitor. Picture: BBC

How much was won on The Traitors season 3?

Ahead of the final, the prize pot was at £73,600. However based on previous finals, it's likely that there will be one last mission to top up the fund.

It's yet to be revealed how much more could be added but the maximum prize amount when the show started was £120,000.

Of course, at this point we also don't know if the money is going to one person or if it is being split between faithfuls.

