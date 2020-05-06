Stranger Things 4 Will Have A Big Twist Uncovering Hopper's Personal Life

Stranger Things 4 will reveal Hopper's backstory
Stranger Things 4 will reveal Hopper's backstory. Picture: Netflix

David Harbour has hinted we’ll find out more about his character Hopper's backstory in Stranger Things 4.

Stranger Things fans have a long time to wait for the release date of series four, but in the meantime Hopper actor David Harbour has been dropping clues about what to expect.

After it was confirmed earlier this year his character is definitely back in Stranger Things 4, after his fate remained uncertain at the end of series three, David said the next season will delve deeper into Hopper’s background.

Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Hints At A Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard Romance

The show hinted at Hopper’s past in season two when Eleven discovered five boxes, one labelled ‘Dad’, one labelled ‘Vietnam’ and another says ‘New York’, and the next series will apparently reflect back to that scene to establish what they really mean.

Hopper was thought to have died in Stranger Things 3
Hopper was thought to have died in Stranger Things 3. Picture: Netflix
Stranger Things fans will uncover more of Hopper's past in the next series
Stranger Things fans will uncover more of Hopper's past in the next series. Picture: Netflix

The Chief of Police has a backstory fans only really know a small part of.

The actor explained at Liverpool Comic Con in March: "In season two, Eleven discovers five boxes, one of which has Brenner’s stuff from Hawkins Lab, one of which says 'Dad,' and one of which says 'Vietnam,' and one says ‘New York.”

"So there are these three things that we’ve established in the season that if we don’t pay off, it means that they’re bad writers. And the Duffer brothers are very good writers.

"So I know specifically that in season four we will give you a big, huge reveal about Hopper’s backstory."

The star, who is dating singer Lily Allen, said he’s excited for fans to get to know the policeman on a more emotional level.

He continued: "I’m really excited for you guys to know more about that, and it relates, of course, to things he’s doing with Eleven and Joyce and things like that.

"It’s one of the things that I’ve known since the first frame of the first shot, and we haven’t expressed it yet. And finally, we’re gonna express it in a big way.”

Stranger Things 4 filming us currently on hold, like every other TV show at the moment, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the meantime, Steve Harrington actor Joe Keery has promised the next series will be its scariest yet.

