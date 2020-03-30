Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Hints At A Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard Romance

Stranger Things star hints co-stars are 'awkward' to admit they like each other. Picture: Getty Images

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has set tongues wagging tagging co-stars Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfard in a meme saying 'tag two people who want to hook up with each other to make things awkward" and everyone wants to know what's going on?!

The co-stars, whose characters, Eleven and Mike Wheeler are together on the show, have always been close, as have all of the cast, and Noah tagging the pair of them could 100% be a joke, knowing how many people would see the very public tagging and all!

But, at the same time, people are wondering if there could be any truth to the tag?!

It is, however, unlikely, as it emerged in January that MBB reportedly has a boyfriend, Joseph Robinson, son of England Rugby World Cup legend Jason Robinson, confirming their relationship in a SnapChat captioned 'LY' earlier this year.

She holidayed with his family in the Maldives just before Christmas in 2019 as well!

Either way, fans can't help but wonder if they're about to get another Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton, two stars of the show who have been dating for years, however only publicly appeared together in 2017.

As impatient fans knew they were going to have to wait until 2021 for season 4 of the show, the bad news broke from David Harbour (Hopper) it would probably be pushed back even further into the year due to the pandemic.

He said it was: "Supposed to come out early next year, I think, although I don't have authority on this" but due to the developing situation with coronavirus it'll "probably be pushed back".

