Stranger Things Fans Are Dressing As Their Favourite Characters For Halloween And The Costumes Are Amazing

Stranger Things fans are recreating the show's iconic looks. Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things fans have put in a lot of effort to channel their favourite characters from the Netflix series this Halloween.

Halloween is the perfect opportunity to utilise your Stranger Things obsession and dress as the likes of Eleven, Hopper, Billy and Nancy.

In the run up to 31 October we saw some pretty accurate recreations of the iconic characters, with some fans even dressing their dogs as the stars of the show.

While some of the outfits – such as the Scoops Ahoy get-up – can be purchased online, a number of the ensembles can be easily recreated with items you may already have.

Outside of dressing like Eleven – who, in series three, experimented with wavy shirts and patterned dresses – some fans were have been dressing as Billy and the lifeguard at the pool.

These costumes can be easily replicated with a pair of swim shorts, a vest and a swimsuit, but these two went all out with the bum bag, sunglasses, and whistle to match.

People have also been recreating the string of fairy lights from season one when Will communicates with his mum through the letters she’s written on the wall.

There are also fans planning to dress as Will the Wise and even the demogorgon – although that would be far tricker to replicate.

our office dog Ginger is dressed as Eleven from Stranger Things and she won Halloween, PERIOD. pic.twitter.com/rCOFpCdhEC — Playy 🐰🍒 (@playygrl) October 28, 2019

Barb – Nancy’s best friend who gets taken to the Upside Down in season one – would also be a fab idea, as all you’d need is a pair of mum jeans, a checked red shirt buttoned up to the collar, and of course a pair of thick-rimmed glasses.

And let’s not forget the legend that was Alexei in the most recent series.

This ‘Stranger Things’ fan went as Alexei dressed as his beloved cherry Slurpee 🥤🙌



(via @Tica19833 | #Halloween)pic.twitter.com/2GRVJMLg0Z — Fandom 🎃👻 (@getFANDOM) October 30, 2019

Stranger Things have happened 👻

Eleven + The Demogorgon #halloween pic.twitter.com/qNXio6h8sO — Ashley Sexsmith (@ChattyGirlMedia) October 31, 2019

One young fan channelled the Russian scientist to a tee, wearing a cherry slurpee costume and clutching a corn dog and a chicken.

If you thought people's efforts couldn't get any more impressive – one family expertly carved a demogorgon into their pumpkin for a super scary result.

Super proud of how well my Demogorgon pumpkin from @Stranger_Things turned out! Can't wait to put this outside tomorrow :D #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/yc2bszX8JJ — Prince of 🎃@👻BooAtTheZoo👻 (@Yukari_Kaiba) October 31, 2019

Our dog wouldn’t wear the Dustin wig, but we kept her in the pictures anyway. pic.twitter.com/aWjY3KuUAY — Lynnrae “Seeing Ghosts” Smith (@LynnraeQ) October 27, 2019

Meanwhile, many fans have chosen to deck out their homes with the string of fairy lights and letters, while others are simply binge-watching all three series to mark the spooky evening.

Unfortunately, we have a long time to wait until Stranger Things 4, as the filming schedule apparently shows they'll wrap filming in August 2020.

