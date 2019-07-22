Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown Shares Touching Tribute To Co-Star Dacre Montgomery After Filming Their ‘Toughest Scenes’

22 July 2019, 11:49

Millie Bobby Brown predicts her co-star Dacre Montgomery will rake in the awards for his role in Stranger Things
Millie Bobby Brown predicts her co-star Dacre Montgomery will rake in the awards for his role in Stranger Things. Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown and Dacre Montgomery had some of the hardest scenes to film in season three.

*** This article contains Stranger Things 3 spoilers ***

Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven in Stranger Things, and Dacre Montgomery, who stars as Billy Hargrove, had some of the most gruesome scenes in Stranger Things 3 after Max’s older brother is taken over by the mind flayer.

Netflix’s Stranger Things 3 has been hailed the best yet, and Millie reckons co-star Dacre’s incredible performance will win him awards after the 15 year old shared a touching tribute to her pal on Instagram.

Stranger Things Fans Rejoice After David Harbour's Black Widow Character Is Named Alexei

Alongside a behind-the-scenes snap of them both collapsed on the floor laughing between filming their gory takes, the Eleven actress wrote: “One of my favourite people I've gotten to work with. Always so considerate and kind to me while filming some of the toughest scenes I've ever filmed. Mate, you gonna go snatch those awards okurrrr [sic].”

Millie Bobby Brown and Dacre Montgomery filmed some gruesome scenes for Stranger Things 3
Millie Bobby Brown and Dacre Montgomery filmed some gruesome scenes for Stranger Things 3. Picture: Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

The photo is seemingly from the episode titled The Battle of Starcourt Mall, where Billy appears to be trying to kill Eleven, Will, Mike, Nancy, Jonathan and co before eventually fighting the Mind Flayer’s power and saving Eleven’s life.

Most of Millie’s 24.5 million Instagram fans were in agreement of her touching post, with one person commenting: “Both of you were brilliant!” As another praised: “My favourite duo.”

“He was amazing this season,” agreed a third, as a fourth wrote: “I’m so proud! U 2 are gonna get the awards [sic].”

Australian actor Dacre has been equally as praising of his co-star, saying they would scream at each other until they both cried in preparation for their emotional last scene.

He told the Independent: “We filmed that over three days, and both Millie and I lost our voices every day because right up until the camera would roll, we would run through the mall and land on our mark and scream at each other until we both cried and cried. She has such an emotional maturity.

"I like to give 150 per cent every time I’m on set, and she’s the same way. We just scream at each other and cry and talk about things. It was warm and collaborative, and I was lucky that I had an actor who could provide all that emotion.”

He added: “When she’s talking about my mother, it’s painful, and we had to keep having our eyes wiped down, for continuity, because of crying.”

The latest Stranger Things series broke records when it hit Netflix, with over 18 million people completing the series in the first weekend it dropped.

More than 40 million households watched the show in its first four days.

