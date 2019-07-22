Stranger Things Fans Rejoice After David Harbour's Black Widow Character Is Named Alexei

David Harbour's Black Widow character is named Alexei. Picture: Netflix (L); Getty (R)

The Jim Hopper actor announced that his character in the upcoming Black Widow is called Alexei Shostakov, sharing the same name as the scientist in Stranger Things.

David Harbour - who is known for playing Jim Hopper in Stranger Things - recently announced that he will be playing Alexei aka The Red Guardian, in Marvel's upcoming Black Widow, alongside Scarlett Johansson.

While Hopper's fate is unknown in Stranger Things, following an explosion in the laboratory, Harbour is set to star with Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz in 2020's Black Widow.

> Stranger Things Season 4: Cast, Release Date, And What We Know So Far

Fans of Netflix's Stranger Things rejoiced after the news was announced, as David's character, Hopper, had an ongoing conflict with a Russian scientist called Alexei.

One fan wrote "David Harbour is playing a character named Alexei in Black Widow, THE CIRCLE IS COMPLETE," while another said "DAVID HARBOUR IS PLAYING A CHARACTER NAMED ALEXEI IN BLACK WIDOW WHAT ARE THE ODDS"

David Harbour will be playing a character named Alexi in Black Widow.



The irony of that... pic.twitter.com/lGbxQV2dbZ — Marvel Stuff (@marveIstuff) July 21, 2019

DAVID HARBOUR’S CHARACTERS NAME IN THE BLACK WIDOW MOVIE IS ALEXEI. STRANGER THINGS STANS HOW WE FEELING pic.twitter.com/NypCklTdcB — 𝓙𝓪𝔂𝓷𝓮 ⎊ ‎✵ ‎⧗ ‎✪ ᗢ (@wwidowsbite) July 21, 2019

David Harbour going from one period piece about Russians to another #MarvelSDCC pic.twitter.com/lfIogU8qaR — lauren 🌈🖖🏻 (@greenlake88) July 21, 2019

david harbour playing a character named alexi is like salt on a wound — shai (@strlordx) July 21, 2019

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

David Harbour is set to star as Alexei in Black Widow in the MCU's Phase 4 on May 1, 2020.