Stranger Things Fans Rejoice After David Harbour's Black Widow Character Is Named Alexei

22 July 2019, 08:58

David Harbour's Black Widow character is named Alexei
David Harbour's Black Widow character is named Alexei. Picture: Netflix (L); Getty (R)

The Jim Hopper actor announced that his character in the upcoming Black Widow is called Alexei Shostakov, sharing the same name as the scientist in Stranger Things.

David Harbour - who is known for playing Jim Hopper in Stranger Things - recently announced that he will be playing Alexei aka The Red Guardian, in Marvel's upcoming Black Widow, alongside Scarlett Johansson.

While Hopper's fate is unknown in Stranger Things, following an explosion in the laboratory, Harbour is set to star with Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz in 2020's Black Widow.

> Stranger Things Season 4: Cast, Release Date, And What We Know So Far

Fans of Netflix's Stranger Things rejoiced after the news was announced, as David's character, Hopper, had an ongoing conflict with a Russian scientist called Alexei.

One fan wrote "David Harbour is playing a character named Alexei in Black Widow, THE CIRCLE IS COMPLETE," while another said "DAVID HARBOUR IS PLAYING A CHARACTER NAMED ALEXEI IN BLACK WIDOW WHAT ARE THE ODDS"

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

David Harbour is set to star as Alexei in Black Widow in the MCU's Phase 4 on May 1, 2020.

Stranger Things News

Millie Bobby Brown predicts her co-star Dacre Montgomery will rake in the awards for his role in Stranger Things

Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown Shares Touching Tribute To Co-Star Dacre Montgomery After Filming Their ‘Toughest Scenes’
Stranger Things 3 has an iconic 80s-themed soundtrack

Stranger Things 3 Soundtrack: Every Song You Hear In The Netflix Series
Fans believe Barb could be the American prisoner in Stranger Things 4

Stranger Things 3: Is Barb The American Prisoner In Post-Credits Scene?
Millie Bobby Brown defends Eleven and Michael's relationship

Millie Bobby Brown Defends Eleven & Mike's Stranger Things Kissing Scene
Stranger Things 4 will apparently move outside of Hawkins, Indiana

Stranger Things Season 4: Cast, Release Date, And What We Know So Far
Stranger Things 3 merch is available at Pull and Bear

Stranger Things 3 Merchandise Is Now Available At Pull And Bear – But It's Selling Out Fast

Hot On Capital

Ovie Soko's job, age, height revealed

Love Island 2019's Ovie Soko: Age, Basketball Career, Height & Instagram Handle
Queer Eye is back for its fourth series

Queer Eye Season 4: Episodes, Location & Cast As Jonathan, Tan, Antoni, Bobby And Karamo Return To Netflix
2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Who Is Antoni Porowski? Meet The Food And Wine Expert From Netflix's Queer Eye
Queer Eye's Bobby Berk is returning to our screen for season 3

Who Is Bobby Berk And Who Is The Queer Eye Interior Design Expert's Husband Dewey Do?
Queer Eye returns to Netflix on 15 March

Queer Eye Fab Five's Instagram Handles Revealed For Tan, Jonathan, Antoni, Karamo and Bobby
When will the 2019 Love Island baby challenge air?

When Is The Love Island Baby Challenge & What Can We Expect To See In 2019?

TV & Film News

Primark's Lion King merchandise includes pyjamas and bedding

Primark’s Lion King Merchandise Collection Is Huge – And We Want Every Piece
The Lion King remake comes with an epic soundtrack

The Lion King 2019 Soundtrack Featuring Beyoncé And Donald Glover: Who Else Stars On The Track List?
The internet reacts to the Cats trailer

Cats Movie: The Funniest Reactions To The New Trailer Starring Taylor Swift & Jason Derulo