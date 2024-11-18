Why was JJ killed off in Outer Banks? How his death sets up season 5

Why was JJ killed off in Outer Banks season 4? How his death sets up season 5. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

“His death really does set up the future of OBX with the question, what is worth it?"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Still reeling over JJ's death in Outer Banks season 4? Same here. Still wondering why they killed him off? Here's your answer.

Rudy Pankow officially said goodbye to the Netflix series and his beloved character JJ Maybank in the final episode of season 4 in a devastating scene that fans did not see coming.

While it came as a massive shock to viewers, it turns out that creators Shannon Burke and Josh and Jonas Pate had been planning JJ's exit for years. Rudy had also previously had conversations with the creators about his character's eventual ending.

So why was he killed off? Well, it's all to do with Outer Banks season 5, which will now be the final season of the series. JJ's death will serve as a key factor in driving the Pogues on their final quest to seek revenge in his name.

Here's what Rudy and the creators have said about why JJ was killed off and how his death will impact season 5.

Why did they kill JJ in Outer Banks season 4? Picture: Netflix

Why did they kill JJ in Outer Banks?

According to the co-creators, JJ’s death was planned from the very beginning and was always supposed to be part of the show’s storyline.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, co-creator Shannon Burke revealed they had floated the idea of JJ dying in Kiara’s arms in conversation with Rudy around season 2 or 3: "We just said ‘way in the future.’ We didn't really know when we were going to play that card.”

Explaining the decision to kill him off at the end of season 4, co-creator Josh Pate told Tudum: "JJ's death was a hard but necessary piece of the architecture for the story, and we plan on honoring that as much as we can because we love the character as much as the fans do.”

“It sets the stage for an epic fifth and final season. We’re planning a story of redemption, and a season that embodies the friendship that JJ had come to represent."

JJ's death will set up the revenge storyline of Outer Banks season 5. Picture: Netflix

How does JJ’s death set up season 5?

In an interview with Tudum, Rudy explained that JJ’s death sets the stage for the final chapter of OBX. It’ll also come with some huge personal challenges for the Pogues.

“His death really does set up the future of OBX with the question, what is worth it? And when someone that close to you is gone, how do you navigate that?," he added.

In the final scene of Outer Banks season 4, the Pogues (and Rafe) are sat around the fire in Morocco mourning JJ’s death. Discussing what they’re going to do next, they decide to honour JJ and do whatever he would have done. John B points out that that he would want to “get even”, before Kiara delivers a chilling decision to seek revenge and hunt down Chandler Groff.

JJ’s death also increases the stakes for the final season. The Pogues now know that they are not immortal, and that their luck has finally run out. The loss of JJ also changes the Pogues’ motivations for the final season – they’re now seeking to honour his legacy. And instead of hunting treasure, they’re now hunting an actual person.

Watch the Outer Banks season 4, part 2 trailer

Read more about Outer Banks here:

Selena Gomez & Zoe Saldaña Reveal Surprise Emilia Pérez Inspirations

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.