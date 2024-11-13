Outer Banks' Madison Bailey's emotional goodbye to Rudy Pankow goes viral

Outer Banks fans are emotional over Madison Bailey's farewell to Rudy Pankow after JJ's death. Picture: Netflix via YouTube

By Katie Louise Smith

A clip of Madison Bailey tearing up while saying goodbye to Rudy Pankow alongside the rest of the Outer Banks cast is now going viral within the fandom.

After almost a week of radio silence from the Outer Banks cast in the wake of Rudy Pankow's departure from the series, Netflix have now released an emotional clip of the OBX actors saying goodbye to Rudy and his character JJ Maybank.

In case you missed it, Rudy's JJ was killed off at the end of Outer Banks season 4 in a completely unexpected and shocking scene. But according to the co-creators, JJ's death had always been in the plans for the show.

OBX season 4's final five episodes dropped on 7th November, but not a single member of the cast have posted a farewell message to Rudy since then. Fans have been incredibly confused about the whole thing considering how close-knit the cast is. It also hasn't done anything to quash the rumours of alleged drama behind the scenes between Rudy and Madison Bailey either.

Netflix have now come to the rescue with a short two minute video of all six Pogues saying farewell to Rudy – and Madison's emotional message has now gone viral.

Rudy Pankow and Madison Bailey's JJ and Kiara are one of OBX's most loved couples. Picture: Netflix

In the short video, Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes, Jonathan Daviss, Carlacia Grant and Madison Bailey all take turns saying their farewells to Rudy and JJ.

"We all need a JJ in our lives, just someone you're gonna call no questions asked," Carlacia said, with Madelyn adding: "You made him so deeply human and loveable. You are such an incredibly emotional and intuitive person."

"I watch you go out and do your performance everyday and embody this character in a way that like, I wish I knew how to do," Jonathan shared.

Chase echoed the sentiments of the fandom, adding: "It has been a joy to share with the screen with you, thank you Rudy, for bringing JJ to life in a way that I don't think another human being could have ever, ever touched or got remotely close to."

But it was Madison's words, where she's bordering on tears, that have really struck a cord with the fandom.

“i will always carry a piece of you for the rest of my life” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WGEMruKrtd — obxnetflix (@obxnetflix) November 12, 2024

"We all read the character on the page and we know what you brought to it," Madison said while fighting back tears. "And you turned it out, you really made something of it and paid respect to the depth of the character while bringing a lightheartedness that the show desperately needed."

For context, Rudy and Madison play one of Outer Banks' main on-screen couples. At the start of the show they were great friends off-screen but over the past few years, the two actors have noticeably drifted apart and rumours of "drama" and "feuds" have followed them ever since.

Years ago, the two vocalised how frustrated they were about invasive fans shipping them in real life, as well as the hurtful comments about their real-life partners. Both actors ended up calling it out on social media.

Rudy and Madison have not been interacting in press interviews the same way they used to, which is why fans have understandably reacted so strongly to this latest clip.

madison in tears wait i actually feel sick to my stomach im abt to break down pic.twitter.com/g9EOoO3LoR — via ♡ (@isabelsconnie) November 12, 2024

RUDY ALSO TEARING UP WHILE MADISON IS CRYING YALL IM SICKSOWOSOQPW pic.twitter.com/FI3FEWQcq3 — mel (@lydinski) November 12, 2024

this is the final nail in the coffin actually … jj maybank really isn’t coming back https://t.co/XPsOYHmKa7 — jess (@bellysinfinite) November 12, 2024

i feel insane her literally crying saying goodbye to him pic.twitter.com/DhUVwruqEu — mel (@lydinski) November 12, 2024

Despite the rumours, no one in the cast has ever confirmed or even hinted at any drama between Rudy and Madison.

In a new report from PEOPLE, an exclusive source has also shut down any truth of a behind-the-scenes feud between the two actors.

