Did Rudy Pankow quit Outer Banks? The truth behind his exit and JJ's death explained

Did Rudy Pankow quit OBX? Here's the truth behind his exit and JJ's death. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Rudy Pankow left Outer Banks at the end of season 4, but his exit had reportedly been planned this entire time.

Wondering why Rudy Pankow left Outer Banks? Did he quit? Did his contract come to an end? Here's your answer.

If you haven't been keeping up with Outer Banks season 4's shocking finale, here's what you've missed: Rudy Pankow, who plays beloved Pogue JJ Maybank, left the series after his character was killed off in a brutal twist right at the end of the final episode.

The completely unexpected death of JJ, as well as Rudy's abrupt departure, has left fans baffled. Unconfirmed rumours have been swirling, false claims have been spreading on social media and now the co-creators have confirmed what actually happened.

The truth of the matter is: Co-creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke had actually always planned that JJ would eventually die in the series.

Did Rudy Pankow quit Outer Banks?

Why did Outer Banks kill JJ?

Explaining JJ's death in an interview with Tudum, Josh Pate said: "It was a really hard decision because he’s such a great piece of the ensemble. It sets the stage for an epic fifth and final season. We’re planning a story of redemption, and a season that embodies the friendship that JJ had come to represent."

"JJ's death was a hard but necessary piece of the architecture for the story, and we plan on honoring that as much as we can because we love the character as much as the fans do. And Rudy’s a great friend of ours."

Jonas Pate added that Rudy embraced the “powerful way to end” JJ's journey on the series. And when he found out that JJ's time had come to an end, Shannon Burke shared that Rudy was "immediately starting to plan how he was going to play it."

JJ's death will set up the final season of Outer Banks. Picture: Netflix

In a Netflix interview feature, Rudy also opened up about his character's death, saying: "When I first found out that JJ was going to risk it all and not make it, I understood it. ‘Cause when I read the character breakdown for the audition, it said ‘loyal to a fault.’

"And I think as the stakes got higher and higher, his whole thing is he takes the risk and puts his friends before himself."

“His death really does set up the future of OBX with the question, what is worth it? And when someone that close to you is gone, how do you navigate that?," he added.

Outer Banks season 5 – which will be the final season – will see the Pogues set out for revenge against Chandler Groff, JJ's real father, who murdered him in the final episode of season 4. Based on the ending, it looks like Kiara, JJ's girlfriend, and John B, JJ's best friend, will now lead the charge in his name.

