Who Is Tom Zanetti? Love Island's Hayley Hughes New Boyfriend Revealed

17 December 2018, 17:36

After appearing on the 2018 Love Island series, Hayley Hughes has found love outside the villa with boyfriend Tom Zanetti.

Love Island’s Hayley Hughes entered the villa looking for love but after being dumped, has found love outside the villa with Tom Zanetti.

Love Island Christmas Reunion: Where Are Jack Fowler, Josh Denzel And Rosie Williams?

Hayley was one of our favourite girls from this year’s season so we needed to get the full details on who her beau Tom Zanetti is:

Who is Hayley Hughes new boyfriend Tom Zanetti?

Thomas Byron Courtney also known professionally as Tom Zanetti is a British DJ, musician, and entrepreneur. He owns four festivals which have businesses overseas in Tenerife, Ibiza, and Magaluf.

How old is Tom Zanetti?

Tom was born on July 2nd, 1989 making him 29 and 8 years older than 21-year old Hayley.

Who did Tom Zanetti date before Hayley Hughes?

Tom shares a little boy called Deaconn with Lizzie Pickavance who died in a car accident in 2010. He said of his former girlfriend: “she was beautiful, inside and out.”

View this post on Instagram

Me and my day one 🏆👊🏼

A post shared by Tom Zanetti / SleepinIsCheatin (@tomzanettitz) on

How did they meet?

Whilst Hayley was in Love Island, DJ Tom Zanetti woo'd her as he played a pool party for the cast. However, they didn't exactly hit it off as he was not allowed to interact with the ladies.

How long have they been together?

The lovebirds confirmed their relationship in September 2018 and have since been inseparable. They've even hinted marriage talks.

What's his biggest hit?

'You Want Me' featuring Sadie Ama. The track was released in 2016 and entered the UK Singles Chart Top 40 at 34 and peaked at number 22 in November 2016.

Fun fact?

He invested in a tapas restaurant called La Fuego.

