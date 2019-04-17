Love Island 2019: Controversial Big Brother Star ‘In Talks’ To Star On Series 5

Lotan is apparently heading to the Love Island villa. Picture: channel 4/ITV2

Love Island bosses are apparently ‘in talks’ with controversial Big Brother star Lotan Carter and want him to appear on Series 5.

Love Island will be back on our screens sooner than you can say ‘I GOT A TEXT’ and we couldn’t be more excited about it.

And it looks like ITV2 bosses have got their eyes on controversial Big Brother star Lotan Carter.

Georgia Steel's New Boyfriend Posed As A Chelsea Footballer & Was Jailed For Stealing Credit Cards

According to reports, he’s ‘in talks’ to appear on the 2019 show and has been training especially so he ‘looks his best on camera’.

A source said: “Lotan’s really up for it and he’s been training so he looks his best on camera.

“Producers seemed really interested but he’s worried his reality show past might work against him.”

Lotan apparently wants to ‘find the one’ and bosses are keen to secure him as he ‘would make great TV’.

An insider told a tabloid: “He’s got some really good stories about celebs, though, and would make great TV. ‘And he’s looking for love.

“He wants to find The One and hopes that he can find someone to settle down with through the show.”

We don’t have an official launch date for the new series yet, which is hosted by Caroline Flack, but the show usually kicks off in early June.

