Georgia Steel's New Boyfriend Posed As A Chelsea Footballer & Was Jailed For Stealing Credit Cards

Georgia Steel is dating a new man who posed as a Chelsea footballer to fund luxury lifetsyle. Picture: Instagram/@geesteelx

Georgia Steel is dating a new man, who spent four years in prison for posing as a Premier league footballer and stealing credit card details and has even introduced him to her parents.

Celebs Go Dating star Georgia Steel has a new man in her life who is a convicted criminal, having posed as a Chelsea footballer to fund a luxury lifestyle he was paying for with stolen credit card details which ultimately saw him spend four years in prison.

Megan Barton Hanson Rushed To Hospital After Falling Ill With 'Mystery' Ailment

The former Love Island star has been spotted getting up close and personal to Medi Abalimba, 26, who pretended to be former Chelsea winger Gael Kakuta to live a lavish lifestyle as well as stealing credit card details from people's lockers in a private health club.

According to this report, he came clean about his criminal past, telling the publication: "I told her everything. She wasn't judgemental. I don't want her career affected."

"We like each other, we are getting on she's a good girl...it's a beauty and the beast story. I'm considered a monster, but she doesn't judge me."

Medi went onto reveal the couple were introduced on a night out but he didn't know who she was as he was in prison when last year's Love Island aired.

He told them: "My crime is a dishonest crime so if I'm honest who is going to believe me?"

"I've apologised to Georgia. I said sorry this has caused such an issue."

Media, who himself is a failed footballer whose career finished after failing to recover from an injury, was eventually busted for his crimes after trying to spend over £20,000 on clothes in Selfridges at the Trafford Centre near Manchester.

Georgia is yet to go public with her man on social media, but the reports suggest they're going well and he's come clean about his dodgy past, so we'll have to wait and see what happens next!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Love Island News