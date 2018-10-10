WATCH: Dani Dyer Has Her Say On Seann Walsh & Katya Jones' Kiss

10 October 2018, 12:19 | Updated: 10 October 2018, 12:21

The Love Island star has given her views on Seann Walsh getting a little close to his dance partner Katya Jones this week on a night out.

Love Island babe Dani Dyer has given her two cents on the Strictly Come Dancing drama that's surrounding Seann Walsh and Katya Jones' controversial kiss.

During Dani's 'Do's and Don't's Dani was quizzed by Roman about the controversy and in true bae style, she answered, "Oh I know - It's just not great is it, not at all. It's not a good look."

> WATCH: Dani Dyer Reacts To Ellie Brown And Charlie Brake Split!

Dani was quick to add how she felt "sorry for his girlfriend" and that she "hopes she... she'll be okay". Seann's girlfriend has since released a statement in regards to the video of Seann apparently cheating on her.

