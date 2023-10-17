Who Is Jordan From MAFS UK? Age, Job And Instagram Revealed

17 October 2023, 15:54

MAFS UK: Jordan married Erica in the experiment
MAFS UK: Jordan married Erica in the experiment. Picture: E4

By Kathryn Knight

Married at First Sight UK groom Jordan Gayle may have found love already, but who is he, what’s his job and how old is he?

MAFS UK has seen a number of couples say ‘I do’ having never met, and the drama is underway already as fans get to know the likes of Jay and Luke, Nathanial and Ella, Tasha and Paul and more newlyweds.

Mid-way through the series, some ‘intruder’ brides and grooms joined the experiment and one of those was Jordan and Erica, who quickly hit it off and became more than friends.

As their relationship plays out on screen, fans not only want to know whether they’re still together but they’re keen to know more about the couple themselves.

Who is MAFS UK’s Jordan, where’s he from and how old is he? Here’s what you need to know.

MAFS UK 2023: Jordan and Erica appeared to hit it off
MAFS UK 2023: Jordan and Erica appeared to hit it off. Picture: E4

Who is Jordan from MAFS UK, where is he from?

Jordan is from Sheffield and works as a personal trainer. He describes himself as a ‘complete socialite’ who's a big kid at heart. Before entering the show he said he’s got ‘more confidence than ever’ and is ready to find someone who ticks all his boxes.

He said he was looking for a life partner to share his life with.

How old is Jordan from MAFS UK?

Jordan is 26 years old. His wife Erica is a similar age at 25.

Jordan has joined MAFS UK 2023
Jordan joined MAFS UK 2023 as an 'intruder' groom. Picture: E4

Does Jordan from MAFS UK have Instagram?

Jordan does have Instagram! You can follow him @jordanrmgayle, where he’s quickly growing 10s of thousands of followers. His recent uploads of course are all about MAFS UK and his marriage to wife Erica.

Outside of the show, his uploads consist of holiday pictures and fitness updates.

What has Jordan said about Married at First Sight UK?

In his introduction video for MAFS UK, Jordan described himself as ‘patient’, ‘very honest’ and ‘romantic with the little things.’

He said he hasn’t had the best luck in relationships having been extremely picky, but is ready to find a partner for life.

