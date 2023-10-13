Married At First Sight: JJ and Ella 'Form A New Couple' After Splitting From Their Partners

MAFS UK: JJ Slater & Bianca Petronzi and Ella Morgan & Nathanial Valentino. Picture: E4

By Fong Chau

It wouldn’t be Married At First Sight if there wasn’t some drama, but the rumours that ‘intruder’ groom JJ and transgender bride Ella have cheated on their partners and formed a new couple is pretty shocking.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

According to the Mailonline, JJ Slater and Ella Morgan will enter the show as a new couple, following revelations that they kissed while still committed to their original partners.

A source from he TV show told the publication: "Ella and Nathanial tried to take their relationship to the next level but agreed they were better off as friends."

But apparently Nathanial felt let down by his wife's behaviour. The source went on to say: "Nathanial was so disappointed by Ella's actions, he thought they had a mutual respect for each other and kissing someone else in the process went against his values."

Meanwhile Ella supposedly "loved the attention she received from JJ" with the source citing it was this flirtatious chemistry that "she missed in her marriage to Nathanial."

JJ and Bianca on Married At First Sight. Picture: E4

JJ first joined the experiment as a latecomer when he married Bianca Petronzi. It was obvious from the get go that fashion entrepreneur JJ wasn’t feeling his new bride. He told pals at the wedding that thought she was “pretty” but “wasn’t the type of girl [he] usually went for.” It has since been revealed that JJ used to date Victoria's Secret model Kelsie Jean Smeby.

Bianca on the other hand was initially visibly chuffed with the match. But JJ’s lack of interest soon became apparent and the 30-year-old hairdresser decided to call time on their marriage and leave the show.

JJ later told the show that he normally like girls who have “had a lot of work done” and that Ella was more his type. Show teasers also revealed the pair getting very flirty with each other before his marriage to Bianca was over.

Nathanial and Ella at the first commitment ceremony on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

Ella - who is the show's first transgender bride - was initially paired with Nathanial but cracks soon began to show in their marriage. On their honeymoon they accused each other of being fake and putting in a show for the producers.

Off screen, Nathanial has been vocal about not being happy with his experience on the social experiment. On his Instagram he revealed that he couldn’t wait to “tell the truth about all the s**t that happened on this show.”

Could JJ and Ella’s kiss be what he was referring to? In a teaser clip, the couple could be seen having a huge row following one of the infamous dinner parties. Ella is seen storming off in tears after the confrontation with her husband.

Married At First Sight new couples enter the experiment

With permission from the experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas, JJ and Ella were able to rejoin the show as a new couple, which shocked the remaining participants. This echos last season’s drama when Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes were able to form a new partnership after cheating on their respective partners.

Only time will tell if JJ and Ella’s relationship will meet the same fate as Matt and Whitney’s (they broke up after cameras finished rolling and after Matt got a tattoo to commemorate his relationship with Whitney.)

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.