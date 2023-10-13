Married At First Sight: JJ and Ella 'Form A New Couple' After Splitting From Their Partners

13 October 2023, 17:32

Married at First Sight couples JJ Slater and Bianca Petronzi and Ella Morgan and Nathanial Valentino
MAFS UK: JJ Slater & Bianca Petronzi and Ella Morgan & Nathanial Valentino. Picture: E4

By Fong Chau

It wouldn’t be Married At First Sight if there wasn’t some drama, but the rumours that ‘intruder’ groom JJ and transgender bride Ella have cheated on their partners and formed a new couple is pretty shocking.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

According to the Mailonline, JJ Slater and Ella Morgan will enter the show as a new couple, following revelations that they kissed while still committed to their original partners.

A source from he TV show told the publication: "Ella and Nathanial tried to take their relationship to the next level but agreed they were better off as friends."

But apparently Nathanial felt let down by his wife's behaviour. The source went on to say: "Nathanial was so disappointed by Ella's actions, he thought they had a mutual respect for each other and kissing someone else in the process went against his values."

Meanwhile Ella supposedly "loved the attention she received from JJ" with the source citing it was this flirtatious chemistry that "she missed in her marriage to Nathanial."

JJ and Bianca on Married At First Sight
JJ and Bianca on Married At First Sight. Picture: E4

JJ first joined the experiment as a latecomer when he married Bianca Petronzi. It was obvious from the get go that fashion entrepreneur JJ wasn’t feeling his new bride. He told pals at the wedding that thought she was “pretty” but “wasn’t the type of girl [he] usually went for.” It has since been revealed that JJ used to date Victoria's Secret model Kelsie Jean Smeby.

Bianca on the other hand was initially visibly chuffed with the match. But JJ’s lack of interest soon became apparent and the 30-year-old hairdresser decided to call time on their marriage and leave the show.

JJ later told the show that he normally like girls who have “had a lot of work done” and that Ella was more his type. Show teasers also revealed the pair getting very flirty with each other before his marriage to Bianca was over.

Nathanial and Ella at the first commitment ceremony on MAFS UK
Nathanial and Ella at the first commitment ceremony on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

Ella - who is the show's first transgender bride - was initially paired with Nathanial but cracks soon began to show in their marriage. On their honeymoon they accused each other of being fake and putting in a show for the producers.

Off screen, Nathanial has been vocal about not being happy with his experience on the social experiment. On his Instagram he revealed that  he couldn’t wait to “tell the truth about all the s**t that happened on this show.”

Could JJ and Ella’s kiss be what he was referring to? In a teaser clip, the couple could be seen having a huge row following one of the infamous dinner parties. Ella is seen storming off in tears after the confrontation with her husband.

Married At First Sight new couples enter the experiment

With permission from the experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas, JJ and Ella were able to rejoin the show as a new couple, which shocked the remaining participants. This echos last season’s drama when Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes were able to form a new partnership after cheating on their respective partners.

Only time will tell if JJ and Ella’s relationship will meet the same fate as Matt and Whitney’s (they broke up after cameras finished rolling and after Matt got a tattoo to commemorate his relationship with Whitney.)

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Shona and Brad have spoken out on what happened after they left MAFS

MAFS UK: Brad And Shona Separately Speak Out On Leaving Experiment

Brand and Shona from Married At First Sight UK 2023

MAFS UK 2023: Are Shona And Brad Still Together?

Erica from Married At First Sight

MAFS UK Erica Roberts: The ‘Intruder’ Bride’s Age, Instagram And Career

Shona and Brad's exit from MAFS UK will play out in new episodes

MAFS UK: Shona Claims ‘Something Happened Off Camera’ Before Leaving Show With Brad Skelly

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are still feuding in season four

Kardashians: When And What Time Is The New Episode Premiering On Disney Plus?

Sophie Turner has an impressive net worth since starring on Game of Thrones

Sophie Turner: Age, Height, Net Worth And What She's Been In

Will JJ's model ex cause issues between him and wife Bianca

Married At First Sight UK: Who Is JJ Slater's Ex Girlfriend Kelsie Jean Smeby?

Big Brother is back for 2023

Big Brother 2023 Line-Up: Meet The Housemates

MAFS UK is set to take over our screens this autumn on E4

What Days Is Married At First Sight UK On TV And What Time?

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film is coming to cinemas

The Eras Tour Film Duration: How Long Is The Movie?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits