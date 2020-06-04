How Did 13 Reasons Why Season 3 End? Finale Recap Ahead Of Series 4

4 June 2020, 14:19 | Updated: 4 June 2020, 14:48

How did 13 Reasons Why series 3 end? Recap ahead of series 4
How did 13 Reasons Why seasons 3 end? Here's what you need to know. Picture: 13 Reasons Why/ Netflix

Let's remind ourselves how season 3 of 13 Reasons Why ended as series 4 touches down. It's been a while since we saw the drama at Liberty High and needless to say, there are spoilers ahead...

It's been almost a year since 13 Reasons Why dropped its third series on Netflix, and now, as the highly anticipated fourth and final season arrives, it can get a little tricky remembering where we were left, so, let's take a moment to look back and have a series recap!

From murder, deceit and lies, 13 Reasons Why has once again left many questions unanswered and we're hoping to get to the truth in the final season! So how did season 3 end? Let's take a look.

How did 13 Reasons Why season 3 end?

The big questions throughout the third series of the teen drama was, of course, who killed Bryce Walker?

Many characters knew of Bryce's dark past and had a reason to want him dead, but uncovering the truth was no easy task- and even once it was discovered, it's steeped in deceit.

We got our answer in the show's finale, revealing Bryce was murdered by Alex Standall, who pushed him to his death into water, where he drowned, but it has been pinned on Monty.

It had looked very much like it was Zach Demsey after he badly beat up Bryce to get revenge for his football injury, but the finale revealed otherwise- and now the truth is known, the biggest questions is- will Clay Jensen and his friends actually get away with lying to the police about who killed Bryce Walker?

The cast of '13 Reasons Why' at the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Arrivals
The 13 Reasons Why cast have filmed their fourth and final season for Netflix. Picture: Getty

13 Reasons Why season 4 - What will happen?

Apparently, we're going to delve deeper into Zach Demsey's character played by Ross Butler- and his storyline includes one of the biggest plot twists of the finale season.

13 Reasons Why show runner Brian Yorkey told Entertainment Weekly: "We took Zach some really interesting places and I've always loved that character and I love Ross Butler, so that was a lot of fun and a challenge and also a wonderful collaboration and I think it's going to be cool to watch."

There's a whole friendship group worth of secrets just waiting to be found out- and as the wrong person has gone down for Bryce's death, we can only see series 4 being one of the most dramatic yet.

From broaching topics including suicide, mental health, sexual abuse, drug addiction and bullying to name but a few, the show has never been afraid of tackling some of the darkest issues teenagers face.

