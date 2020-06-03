Zach Dempsey 13 Reasons Why: Ross Butler's Height, Age & Is He Single?

Ross Butler 13 Reasons Why's age, height and relationship status. Picture: Getty Images/ @rossbutler

Series 4 of '13 Reasons Why' is finally upon us, so let's take a look at Ross Butler, who plays Zach Dempsey. Does he have a girlfriend? How old is he? And how tall is he?

13 Reasons Why is finally back in our lives with the long awaited series 4 dropping on Netflix, which means we get Zach Dempsey, played by Ross Butler back on our screens, which gets us incredibly excited.

So, let's take a look into the Riverdale turned 13 Reasons Why actor's life and answer all your burning questions, like is he single, how tall is he, and what's his age?!

Is Ross Butler single? Does he have a girlfriend?

Ross has been vocal about concentrating on his acting career in his early to mid-twenties rather than having a relationship.

However, he has said more recently as he's now hit 30, he's ready to let someone into his life and even partnered with dating app Bumble to try and find himself a lucky lady!

For now, at least, it appears his one true love is still with his pet dogs, and no girlfriend, which is fine by us, because it means there's still hope.

How old is Zach Demsey actor Ross Butler?

Ross's birthday is on the 17th May 1990, making the Zach Demsey actor 30 years old.

As is often the way with teen dramas on Netflix, the high school kids are played by much older adults- which is one reason Riverdale is seeing a significant time jump in series 5, we wonder if 13 Reasons Why will do the same?!

How tall is Ross Butler? Zach Demsey's height revealed

Ross Butler stands at an impressive 1.89 metres tall, which is 6ft 2, one of the, if not THE tallest cast member of the Netflix series, as is illustrated from this behind the scenes snap fo the boys chowing down on instant noodles.

What is Ross Butler's Instagram handle? Social account revealed

You can follow real life Zach Demsey, AKA Ross, on Instagram at @rossbutler, where the actor already has an enormous following of over 8 million fans- the power of Netflix!

Warning, as well as smouldering shots of the actor, he posts a whole lot of doggie content and it's almost too much.

Why did Ross Butler leave Riverdale?

Ross Butler gave up his Riverdale role as 'Reggie' for 13 Reasons Why. Picture: The CW/ Riverdale

Before Ross joined the cast of 13 Reasons Why as one of its lead characters, Zach Demsey, Ross played the role of Reggie in Riverdale.

Ross decided to leave Riverdale for his current Netflix show, with the role of Reggie getting passed onto Charles Melton and he's spoken about the difficult choice he had to make in an interview with Vulture.

Ultimately, Ross was given more screen time on 13, and has said he connected with his character more.

Ross said: "Before season 2 was confirmed for [13 Reasons Why], I had to make the decision of whether I wanted to focus on one character or split two characters and have a smaller role on both shows."

"Reggie’s a great character, but it’s a different tone. I connected with Zach on a much more real level where I didn’t have to create so much of a character for him. Reggie’s more outspoken, like that jock archetype."

