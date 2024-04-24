Taylor Swift's Teachers Recall Her Love For Poetry As A Child

Taylor Swift's teachers have recalled what she was like at school. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

It turns out Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' has been a long time in the making as her elementary school teachers have revealed the habits she had from a young age.

Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' is all anyone can think about and we've said it before, Taylor is a modern poet. But now her school teachers have revealed that poetry is an art that the 'loml' and 'So Long, London' singer has been practising for years.

Her elementary school music teacher, Barbara Kolvek, said Taylor had decided she wanted to be a singer by the second grade, which for us Brits means she was about 7 or 8 years old.

Speaking to CBS, Barbra, who claims to have given the Grammy winner "her very first singing solo", said: "She always was writing poetry - always - even in music class, even when she shouldn't."

How naughty of lil Taylor, but as she says, "all's fair in love and poetry".

Another of Taylor's teachers, Heather Brown, spoke of Taylor's undeniable "special quality". Heather taught the 'Fortnight' singer in third-grade and said: "Taylor's quality was just being...one of those students people just drew to."

Taylor's teachers said she was always writing poetry, even when she wasn't supposed to. Picture: Getty

The teachers both beamed with pride for the performer, with Heather saying: "When she comes out on stage and everyone's screaming 'Taylor,' it's like, 'oh my gosh, like I was her teacher'."

The proud teacher said everything Taylor touches "turns to gold" and she "can't wait to see what she does next" - us too Heather!

They've both kept in contact with Taylor since she left school. Barbra said they kept in touch "for a while" via email and said: "I feel like maybe I gave her a little spark or encouragement to do what she was doing."

Heather adorably admitted to still sending Tay a Christmas card every year along with notes of congratulations.

If Barbra could send a message to Taylor now she said it would be to tell her how 'proud she was of her'. Her sweet message went on: "And that she has never lost her focus and she's never lost the real person that she is.

"She's always been very honest and open, and I admire that in her."

Both Barbra and Heather have a lot to be proud of with reports of Taylor's latest album shattering records across all steaming platforms.

