Finally Joe Alwyn's 'Tortured Man Club' Group Chat Has Been Explained

23 May 2024, 11:05

Joe Alwyn's 'The Tortured Man Club' explained
Joe Alwyn's 'The Tortured Man Club' explained. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Andrew Scott has finally explained the 'The Tortured Man Club' group chat he has with Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn linked to 'TTPD'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

When Taylor Swift announced her 11th studio album 'The Tortured Poets Department' at the 2024 Grammys, fans instantly linked the title to a group chat that her ex boyfriend Joe Alwyn is in. This had them sure the entire album would be about him and their breakup.

In 2022 it was revealed via Variety that Joe, Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott where in a WhatsApp group chat together called the 'The Tortured Man Club' - you see the insane similarity to Taylor's album title?

Ripley's Andrew has now finally explained why he and his actor friends decided to name their group chat such a specific name, and he insists it has nothing to do with their "own characteristics".

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up in 2023
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up in 2023. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Variety Andrew brushed off claims that the album title would've been inspired by the group chat and instead set the record straight on the group chat's name saying that he, Paul and Joe bonded out 'tortured characters' they had played or were set to play.

For example, Joe was about to appear as Nick Conway in the TV adaptation of novelist Sally Rooney’s Conversations With Friends and was set up with Paul Mescal who had played Connell in another TV adaptation of a Sally Rooney novel, Normal People. They connected with Andrew because he had played a 'tortured man' (The Priest) in the comedy-drama Fleabag.

"So they were about to play these tortured characters, and I had played a tortured character in ‘Fleabag,’" Andrew explained, "It wasn’t about our own characteristics!”

However, the group chat was short lived, he said: “I think there were three texts, like, ‘Hey, guys.’ You know those groups that you set up, and they just collapse.”

Joe Alwyn and Andrew Scott at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020
Joe Alwyn and Andrew Scott at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020. Picture: Getty

Their chat may not have been inspired by flawed characteristics but Taylor's album certainly was, proved by the brutal lyrics of 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived', which Andrew said is his favourite song on the album.

The Ripley actor said he'd texted Taylor after her drop to say how amazing it was. He gushed: “I think she is just a force of nature, just an extraordinary human, and this album is really, really amazing.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Jonathan Bailey Explains Why He Came Back For Bridgerton Season 3 After Finishing Anthony's Story

Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey Explains Why He Came Back For Season 3

TV & Film

A;; your questions about Maya Jama answered

Maya Jama's Age, Net Worth, Dating History & Everything You Need To Know

Bridgerton's Hannah Dodd opens up about replacing Ruby Stokes as Francesca

Bridgerton's Hannah Dodd Opens Up About Taking Over From Ruby Stokes As Francesca

TV & Film

Everything you need to know about Oli Hamilton

Get To Know Buying London's Oli Hamilton - Age, Wife, Net Worth & More

How old are Colin and Penelope in Bridgerton season 3? Their ages revealed

How Old Is Penelope In Bridgerton Season 3? Her Age And Colin's Age Revealed

TV & Film

Is Francesca Bridgerton autistic? Her introverted character explained

Is Francesca Bridgerton Autistic? Hannah Dodd Explains The Introvert Character

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

TV & Film

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits