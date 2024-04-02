Netflix's Ripley's Full Cast: From Dakota Fanning To Andrew Scott

Netflix's series Ripley is set to air on the 4th of April, 2024. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Tiasha Debray

Netflix's Ripley has a star-studded cast, from Dakota Fanning to Andrew Scott. Here's who plays who in the new TV show.

We’ve all watched or at least heard of the 1999 film The Talented Mr Ripley, with the star-studded cast that included Matt Damon, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cate Blanchett and the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman.

But did you know that the original movie was based on a novel of the same name written by Patricia Highsmith back in 1955? Well, now Netflix has decided to go back to the source material and has released an eight-part TV adaptation of the novel.

The story will follow Tom Ripley, who was hired by a wealthy man, to find his son Dickie Greenleaf. Dickie’s lived it large in Italy and relied on his trust fund for too long, and now his father wants him to return home. But Tom’s first steps into the glitzy life of the upper class soon lead him into a life of fraud and murder.

But who starred in Netflix’s thrilling adaptation of Ripley? From Andrew Scott to Dakota Fanning, here’s the full cast.

Who’s in Netflix’s Ripley?

Andrew Scott will play Tom Ripley

Andrew Scott has snagged the leading role of Tom Ripley.

The actor has carved a space for himself in the British film industry after appearing in likes of Sherlock next to Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, as well as Fleabag next to Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Most recently, Andrew’s film All Of Us Strangers was highly accolated, winning several nominations and awards throughout the 2024 award season.

Acting across from Paul Mescal, fans of the film were outraged when they believed it was snubbed of any nominations at the Oscars in 2024.

Andrew Scott will star in Netflix's Ripley as Tom Ripley. Picture: Alamy

Andrew’s speciality in character-acting has fans holding high hopes for what he will do with his version of Tom Ripley.

Speaking to Interview magazine, he discussed how he planned to make it his own. "When you’re playing those famous literary characters, you don’t want to just copy,"

"I’m interested in the idea of what queerness is, and otherness because that’s what I think it’s about. The reason he’s such an interesting character is you can’t quite place him.

"If Tom Ripley was in a gay bar, I’m not sure that he would fit in there. Nor do I think he’s a straight character. I think he’s a queer character, in the sense that he’s very other. What’s his relationship with sex, or death, or with family or friends? It’s interesting that a character is the sum of the parts that you don’t have to play."

Andrew's an openly gay man himself, so he's sure to bring a certain level of authenticity to his depiction of Ripley.

Netflix's Ripley will be based off the 1955 novel of the same name. Picture: Alamy

Dakota Fanning will play Marge Sherwood.

Dakota Fanning will be back on our screen in the role of Marge Sherwood. Marge will be the romantic interest of Dickie Greenleaf and someone who has his best interests at heart.

Despite Tom’s charismatic nature, Marge has seen right through his facade and attempted to warn Dickie of his sinister nature.

Dakota Fanning was an incredibly popular child actress in the 2000s, appearing in massive films such as I Am Sam, War Of The Worlds, Charlotte’s Web and The Cat In The Hat.

Whilst her career slowed somewhat in her adult years, Dakota has not stopped working on multiple projects. She's featured in the likes of The Twilight Saga and The Runaways across from Kristen Stewart as well as Oceans Eight and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

Dakota Fanning will star in Netflix's Ripley as Marge Sherwood. Picture: Alamy

Gwyneth played the role of Marge in the 1999 adaptation, however, her character was critiqued as being too two-dimensional.

Netflix’s version has planned to dig deeper into the characters, something that Dakota admitted attracted her to the role initially.

“I was thrilled to do a really deep dive into the character of Marge,” Dakota said to the Boston Herald, “When you have eight episodes to explore a story and characters, you get to go deeper and I was happy that that was what we were doing.“I liked getting to be somebody that was able to go toe-to-toe with Ripley. Marge and Tom have quite the dynamic and Andrew and I had so much fun exploring that.”

Dakota’s character was much more complex this time round, with an interest in writing, art and photography, her version of Marge was incredibly intelligent and someone that Ripley would find difficult to con.

Dakota Fanning's Marge is set to be a more complex interpretation of the character. Picture: Getty

Johnny Flynn will play Dickie Greenleaf.

Johnny Flynn plays the naive and spoiled son, Richard "Dickie" Greenleaf. Dickie was somewhat of a slacker who ran away from his responsibilities and wanted to wile away the hours in his family’s Italian villa.

It’s for this reason that his father hired Tom Ripley in the first place to go and ‘fetch’ him, however, that’s not how it goes down. Tom developed somewhat of an obsession with Dickie and the life he led and in his delusion, wanted Dickie’s life so much, that he wanted to become Dickie himself.

According to Collider, Netflix revealed how they plan to do Dickie differently, where this time, he’s not just “some spoiled rich kid, but rather one with a kind of sweet naïveté beneath his outward confidence, along with that laconic ease people who don’t have to worry about money have.”

Johnny has been in the industry for almost a decade, however, this may be his biggest role yet. You’ll recognise him from roles in Lovesick, Emma and Stardust. He most recently starred in the film One Life alongside Anthony Hopkins.

Dakota Fanning, Johnny Flynn & Andrew Scott will lead in their roles in Netflix's Ripley. Picture: Alamy

Elliot Sumner will play Freddie Miles

Eliot Sumner has been cast in the recurring role of Freddie Miles. Freddie is Dickie’s childhood friend who grew suspicious of Tom and his intentions after visiting Italy.

Originally played by Philip Seymour Hoffman in the 1999 film, rather than an ‘obnoxious aristocrat’ as his character was described, Eliot’s version will be more sophisticated and intelligent.

Freddie became suspicious of Tom from the start, much like Dakota’s Marge, and useed his quiet personality and knowledge to thwart him.

John Malkovich will play the role of Reeves Minot in Netflix's Ripley. Picture: Getty

Elliot was relatively new to acting, with his career only really kicking off in 2019.

He appeared in Stardust alongside Johnny Flynn in 2007, but his better-known roles include The Gentleman and the 2021 James Bond film, No Time To Die. Elliot is also the son of the band The Police's lead singer Sting.

These four actors are the primary cast of the Netflix mini-series, however, there will be some big faces popping up in smaller roles throughout the series.

John Malkovich's appearance in Ripley was kept secret for the longest time, however, it’s been confirmed that he will be playing the character of Reeves Minot.

Watch the trailer for Ripley

Reeves was a friend to Tom, a seedy man with criminal connections. What’s interesting to note is that this is not John Malkavoich’s first time playing a role from 'The Talented Mr Ripley.'

He played the lead role of Tom Ripley in the 2022 adaptation called Ripley’s Game, based on the third book in the series.

Italian actor, Maurizio Lombardi will play Inspector Pietro Ravini, an Italian inspector who’s set to investigate Tom Ripley.

With filming occurring in ​​Italy for three months, a majority of the side characters are also played by local Italian actors which will only add to the believability of the show.

