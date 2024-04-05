Dakota Fanning Fact File: Age, Real Name, Career As A Child Star And More

5 April 2024, 16:51

Dakota Fanning has been in the film and television industry since she was five years old
Dakota Fanning has been in the film and television industry since she was five years old. Picture: Alamy

Dakota Fanning has been working in the film and television industry her whole life. From her age to her most iconic movies. We're asking the real questions like, what's her real name and has she been in Harry Potter? Here’s what we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Child star Dakota Fanning has made her way back to the spotlight after her new show Ripley aired on Netflix. She starred as Marge Sherwood in the dark psychological thriller but this was far from her first time in front of the cameras.

Dakota has been working in the film and television industry since she was an infant, so if you feel like her face is familiar to you, there are no surprises there. The actress has starred in some of the most iconic films in the early 2000s.

But what was Dakota Fanning in as a child? Is that her real name? From her age to her career as a child star, here’s what we know.

Dakota Fanning appeared in a number of films in The Twilight Saga
Dakota Fanning appeared in a number of films in The Twilight Saga. Picture: Alamy

Where is Dakota Fanning from?

Dakota was born in Conyers, Georgia in the United States. Both her parents were professional athletes and sent her to a Montessori School in Covington.

We can thank the state of Georgia for Dakota’s talents because she began her career as an actress participating in local products at Towne Lake Arts Center in Woodstock, Georgia, a town close to Conyers.

Dakota Fanning stars alongside Andrew Scott in Netflix's Ripley
Dakota Fanning stars alongside Andrew Scott in Netflix's Ripley. Picture: Getty

Is Dakota Fanning her real name?

This may surprise some people, but Dakota Fanning is not exactly her real real, but it’s close.

Her real name is Hannah Dakota Fanning and apparently, it has been tradition in her family for members to take on their middle names as their primary names.

Another example of this is her sister Elle Fanning who was technically born Mary Elle Fanning. Both girls were raised as Southern Baptists.

Dakota Fanning starred in Cat In The Hat in 2003
Dakota Fanning starred in Cat In The Hat in 2003. Picture: Alamy

How old is Dakota Fanning?

Dakota was born on 23 February 1994, which makes her 30 years old and a Pisces.

While Dakota is an actress, her sister has made it as a very successful actress too and fans often wonder who is older between Dakota and Elle Fanning.

Elle was born on the 9th of April, 1998, which makes her four years younger than Dakota, and an Aries.

Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning have four years between them
Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning have four years between them. Picture: Getty

What movies was Dakota Fanning in as a child?

Dakota Fanning landed her first commercial at just five years old and a star was born.

At seven in 2001, she essentially became a household name because of her role as Lucy Dawson in the film I Am Sam. She acted next to Sean Penn and received a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Dakota has been in so many iconic films between 2000 and 2010 that it’s impossible to list them all, but the highlight reel includes the likes of; Uptown Girls (2003), The Cat in the Hat (2003), War of the Worlds (2005), Hide and Seek (2005), Charlotte's Web (2006), Coraline (2009), Sweet Home Alabama (2002), Friends (2004), The Twilight Saga (2009 - 2012), The Runaways (2010).

Dakota Fanning starred alongside Sean Penn in film I Am Sam
Dakota Fanning starred alongside Sean Penn in film I Am Sam. Picture: Alamy

Many fans think an actress as iconic as Dakota would be in one of the biggest franchises in the world, Harry Potter, but it’ll surprise fans to know that Dakota Fanning was not in any of the Harry Potter films.

Whilst she didn’t appear in the films, Dakota took part in the Harry Potter At Home project and narrated Chapter 15 of 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.'

The project was created during lockdown to help entertain children who were stuck at home and Dakota narrated alongside the likes of Daniel Radcliffe, Stephen Fry, David Beckham and Eddie Redmayne.

What other movies has Dakota Fanning been in?

Dakota’s filmography goes all the way back to the late 90s, some films of which you’ve already gotten a taste of above.

However, despite her career slowing down somewhat in the last decade, she’s been working on some incredible projects alongside massive superstars.

Check out what she’s been in since 2018 below.

  • Ripley (TV Mini-Series) 2024
  • The Equalizer (Film) 2023
  • The First Lady (TV Series) 2022
  • Gen: Lock ( TV Series) 2018 - 2021
  • The Alienist (TV Series) 2018 - 2020
  • Viena And The Fantomes (Film) 2020
  • Sweetness In The Belly (Film) 2019
  • Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (Film) 2019
  • Oceans Eight (Film) 2018

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Beyoncé's upcoming album will be named 'Cowboy Carter'

What Is The Meaning Of 'Cowboy Carter' Beyoncé's Latest Album

Joey King and Sabrina Carpenter have been friends for over 10 years.

Inside Sabrina Carpenter And Joey King’s Friendship

MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy have fast become fan favourites.

Are Lucinda Light And Timothy Smith From MAFS Australia Still Together?

TV & Film

People think Billie's IG story is a publicity stunt

Is Everyone On Billie Eilish's Instagram 'Close Friends'?

Exclusive
Bradley Riches has spoken out the need for autistic representation in the media

Bradley Riches Inspired By Netflix Star To Talk About Autism

Lucien Laviscount has dated a string of celebrities

Who Is Lucien Laviscount’s Girlfriend? Inside His Dating History

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits