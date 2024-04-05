Is Tom Ripley In Love With Dickie Greenleaf? Ripley’s Obsession Explained

5 April 2024, 14:51

Ripley dropped on Netflix on the 4th of April
Ripley dropped on Netflix on the 4th of April. Picture: Alamy

By Tiasha Debray

Netflix’s Ripley followed the story of Tom Ripley’s obsession with Dickie Greenleaf, but what was the relationship between Tom and Dickie? Was Ripley attracted to Dickie? Did Tom have a crush on him? Or was Tom in love with Dickie?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Netflix’s Ripley has dropped on the platform and the dark psychological thriller has taken the world by storm. The combination of the fabulous cast, alongside its incredible filming locations and its sinister story, has got viewers hooked to their screens.

Originally based on a novel by Patricia Highsmith, ‘The Talented Mr Ripley’ was first published in 1955 and has had several adaptations since then. What keeps bringing fans back is the complicated infatuation between Tom Ripley and Dickie Greenleaf.

But what’s behind Tom’s infatuation with Dickie? Is it real romantic love turned obsession, does Tom love Dickie? Or is it much more sinister than that?

Warning: Show spoilers ahead.

Netflix's Ripley will be based off the 1955 novel of the same name
Netflix's Ripley will be based off the 1955 novel of the same name. Picture: Alamy

Is Ripley’s Tom in love with Dickie?

Unfortunately, it’s not a simple answer of yes or no as to whether Tom loved Dickie, for the most part, it seems Tom was mostly motivated by jealousy and envy.

At the beginning of the series, Tom’s relationship with Dickie was clear-cut. He was being paid by Dickie’s father to travel to Italy and convince Dickie to return home to New York and fulfil his obligations to his family.

However once Tom saw the lavish lifestyle Dickie enjoys, his interest was peaked. Tom wanted what Dickie had when it came to money and material objects, this is symbolised in the mini-series by Dickie’s enormous art collection.

Once Tom had gotten away with stealing Dickie’s life, he’s seen unveiling an original Picasso that was owned by Dickie and hung in his apartment.

Dakota Fanning, Johnny Flynn & Andrew Scott will lead in their roles in Netflix's Ripley
Dakota Fanning, Johnny Flynn & Andrew Scott will lead in their roles in Netflix's Ripley. Picture: Alamy

There are moments in the show where it seemed like Tom had developed strong feelings for Dickie, but what he was feeling, whether genuine or not, would always be tainted by his envy for Dickie.

In the book written in 1955, Tom’s sexuality was completely ambiguous. The author Patricia spoke in the past about how she did not write Tom as a gay character but more as a sociopath. Someone who would sleep with anyone, gender aside, if it helped him move up in the world.

The author, who happened to be part of the queer community herself, had discussed how Tom’s desires weren’t sexually based but rather revolve entirely around wealth and power.

Dakota Fanning will star in Netflix's Ripley as Marge Sherwood
Dakota Fanning will star in Netflix's Ripley as Marge Sherwood. Picture: Alamy

In Netflix’s eight-part mini-series, Marge Sherwood, who is played by Dakota Fanning became suspicious of Tom’s sexuality and brought the issue to Dickie’s attention.

When Dickie brought up the subject to Tom, Tom brushed off the rumours but their relationship soured from that point on.

The rejection Tom felt motivated him to kill Dickie, and led the audience to the main act of the series, where Tom impersonated Dickie and finally became him like he always dreamt.

In an interview with Interview Magazine, Andrew Scott who played Tom Ripley described him as a “very lonely character” who was “[seen] on his own quite a lot.”

Andrew Scott wants to explore Ripley's 'queerness'
Andrew Scott wants to explore Ripley's 'queerness'. Picture: Alamy

Andrew is an openly gay actor and revealed he was interested in exploring Tom’s ‘queerness’ in his interpretation of the role for Netflix. Speaking to the magazine, Andrew stated, “There’ve been various iterations of the character, some of which I’ve seen and some of which I’ve avoided.”

“When you’re playing those famous literary characters, you don’t want to just copy. I’m interested in the idea of what queerness is, and otherness because that’s what I think it’s about.”

“The reason he’s such an interesting character is you can’t quite place him.” He goes on to say, “If Tom Ripley was in a gay bar, I’m not sure that he would fit in there. Nor do I think he’s a straight character.”

Watch the trailer for Ripley

“I think he’s a queer character, in the sense that he’s very “other.” What’s his relationship with sex, or death, or with family or friends? It’s interesting that a character is the sum of the parts that you don’t have to play.”

What Tom felt for Dickie was far more intense than just ‘sexual attraction’ and far less pure than ‘love.’

His murder of Dickie was a far cry from a crime of passion, as it resulted in his obsession with Dickie’s clothes, his art and his life being satisfied.

So while you’re not going to get a straight ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer about the question of whether ‘Tom loved Dickie?,’ it’s leaning more towards a ‘no.’

Gathering what we know about his character and what the author has said about Tom, we can understand he probably didn’t have the ability to ‘love’ as a normal person loves.

He ultimately had no care for Dickie’s well-being and no qualms about desecrating his memory, so can that be called love

Tom’s obsession with Dickie was always based on a hunger for power, status and wealth and it was wrapped up under the guise of enamour.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Get to know the actor who plays Freddie Miles in Ripley on Netflix

Meet Eliot Sumner, The Freddie Miles Actor In ‘Ripley’

Here's everything you need to know about Sebastian Croft and where you recognise him from

Who Is Sebastian Croft? Get To Know The How To Date Billy Walsh Actor

We have all the differences between Andrew Scott's Ripley and Matt Damon's

Is Netflix's Ripley The Same As The Talented Mr. Ripley Film? The Differences Explained

Netflix's series Ripley is set to air on the 4th of April, 2024

Netflix's Ripley's Full Cast: From Dakota Fanning To Andrew Scott

Bradley Riches has spoken out the need for autistic representation in the media

Bradley Riches Inspired By Netflix Star To Talk About Autism

Netflix's Ripley aired on April 4th 2024

Netflix’s Ripley Ending Explained: Did Ripley Get Away With It?

Here's all the stunning locations that are the backdrop to Netflix's new thriller 'Ripley'

Where Was Netflix's 'Ripley' Filmed?

Andrew Scott will star in Netflix's Ripley as Tom Ripley

Is Netflix’s Ripley Based On A True Story?

Here is everything you need to know about actress Charithra Chandran

Charithra Chandran Fact File - Age, TV Roles, Where She's From & More

Jade let a massive spoiler go on a private Instagram about their relationship

Are Jade And Ridge From MAFS Australia Still Together?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits