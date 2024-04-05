Meet Eliot Sumner, The Freddie Miles Actor In ‘Ripley’

5 April 2024, 17:42

Get to know the actor who plays Freddie Miles in Ripley on Netflix
Get to know the actor who plays Freddie Miles in Ripley on Netflix. Picture: Getty/Netflix
Eliot Sumner plays Freddie in new Netflix series ‘Ripley’ – get to know the actor including their movie roles and famous parents here.

Ripley is the new Netflix TV show currently all over our feeds, starring Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley, Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood and Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf.

Eliot Sumner plays the role of Freddie Miles, a friend of Dickie’s who Tom can’t stand and fans of the series are keen to find out more about the actor who plays him.

As Eliot explained to Netflix’s publication Tudum: “Freddie is this posh boarding school guy living abroad who’s unapologetically well off, and most of all he’s everything Tom Ripley hates," adding: "I found that very, very fun to play.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the actor who plays Freddie Miles.

Eliot Sumner plays Freddie Miles in Ripley
Eliot Sumner plays Freddie Miles in Ripley. Picture: Netflix

Who is Eliot Sumner, how old are they?

Eliot is the talented offspring of rock star Sting and film producer Trudie Styler who’s followed their parents’ talented footsteps by becoming a musician themselves as well as entering the TV and movie business.

The rising star was born in Northern Italy and can even speak the language, a skill which came in handy when shooting Ripley in Rome during the coronavirus pandemic.

Eliot is 33 years old, born on 30th July 1990.

Is Eliot Sumner in a relationship?

It’s thought Eliot is currently single, with their last relationship ending in 2023. They dated model Frankie Herbert, the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II's racing manager, Lord Porchester, and who has walked for the likes of Dolce and Gabbana.

Freddie Miles is a friend of Dickie's
Freddie Miles is a friend of Dickie's. Picture: Netflix

What else has Eliot Sumner been in?

Eliot has most recently starred in Ripley, where they play Freddie Miles, but they’ve also been in 2019 movie The Gentlemen, No Time to Die in 2021 and Infinite Will in 2022.

Does Eliot Sumner have Instagram?

Eliot does have Instagram! You’ll find them at @eliotsumner where they have over 50k followers and mainly post their TV promo, smouldering selfies and snippets of their guitar playing.

