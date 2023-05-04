Taylor Swift Quietly Deletes ‘Lavender Haze’ Explainer Video Which References Joe Alwyn Relationship

4 May 2023, 10:17

Taylor Swift explains the meaning of her Lavender Haze lyrics

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn reportedly broke up last month, and now the former appears to have removed the only video referencing their romance from Instagram.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Just a month after reports swarmed online that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had split, the American songstress has quietly removed a video on her Instagram page where she references their relationship.

Months ago, Taylor shared an explainer video detailing the meaning behind her third ‘Midnights’ single, ‘Lavender Haze’, where she made a rare reference to her romance with Joe.

Why Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Apparently Split

The now-deleted video, which was on Tay’s Instagram feed, saw the superstar detailing how in love she was with her British beau and how they worked hard to keep their six-year romance out of the limelight.

She said at the time that she stumbled upon the phrase ‘lavender haze’ when watching Mad Men, explaining: “I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool. And it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the ’50s where they would describe being in love. If you're in the ‘lavender haze,’ then that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow. And I thought that was really beautiful.”

Taylor Swift removed her 'Lavender Haze' explainer video about Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift removed her 'Lavender Haze' explainer video about Joe Alwyn. Picture: Getty
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn dated for six years before their split
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn dated for six years before their split. Picture: Getty

Going on to reference Joe, she continued: “I guess, theoretically, when you’re in the ‘lavender haze,’ you’ll do anything to stay there. And not let people bring you down off of that cloud. I think that a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like ‘public figures,’ because we live in the era of social media, and if the world finds out if you’re in love with somebody they’re going to weigh in on it.

“Like my relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumours, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. So this song is about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

However, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the video had quietly been removed by Tay over the weekend.

In addition to the explainer, the 33-year-old also removed the link in her bio which pointed fans to the song and has now replaced it with a link to her official website.

It was reported in early April that Taylor and Joe had called it quits just weeks into her Eras Tour, with an insider telling People at the time that their split was caused by ‘differences in their personalities’.

Taylor is yet to publicly address the split - although fans know she remains tight-lipped about her love life - but close friends of the star including Gigi Hadid, the Haim sisters, Ryan Reynolds and Jack Antonoff are amongst her pals who have unfollowed Joe on Instagram amid the news.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The lowdown on the cast of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The Cast Of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story & Where You've Seen Them Before

TV & Film

Tom Holland and Zendaya re-ignited engagement rumours

Zendaya and Tom Holland Have Ignited Engagement Rumours Again

Chloe Burrows appeared to confirm Liam Reardon and Millie Court are back on

Chloe Burrows ‘Accidentally Confirms’ Millie Court Is Back With Liam Reardon

Matty Healy's ex-girlfriends include FKA Twigs

Matty Healy’s Ex-Girlfriends From Halsey To FKA Twigs

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have been friends for almost a decade

Taylor Swift And Matty Healy: Inside Their Friendship Before The Dating Rumours

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are rumoured to be dating

Are Taylor Swift And Matty Healy Really Dating?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star