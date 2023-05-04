Taylor Swift Quietly Deletes ‘Lavender Haze’ Explainer Video Which References Joe Alwyn Relationship

Taylor Swift explains the meaning of her Lavender Haze lyrics

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn reportedly broke up last month, and now the former appears to have removed the only video referencing their romance from Instagram.

Just a month after reports swarmed online that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had split, the American songstress has quietly removed a video on her Instagram page where she references their relationship.

Months ago, Taylor shared an explainer video detailing the meaning behind her third ‘Midnights’ single, ‘Lavender Haze’, where she made a rare reference to her romance with Joe.

Why Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Apparently Split

The now-deleted video, which was on Tay’s Instagram feed, saw the superstar detailing how in love she was with her British beau and how they worked hard to keep their six-year romance out of the limelight.

She said at the time that she stumbled upon the phrase ‘lavender haze’ when watching Mad Men, explaining: “I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool. And it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the ’50s where they would describe being in love. If you're in the ‘lavender haze,’ then that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow. And I thought that was really beautiful.”

Taylor Swift removed her 'Lavender Haze' explainer video about Joe Alwyn. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn dated for six years before their split. Picture: Getty

Going on to reference Joe, she continued: “I guess, theoretically, when you’re in the ‘lavender haze,’ you’ll do anything to stay there. And not let people bring you down off of that cloud. I think that a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like ‘public figures,’ because we live in the era of social media, and if the world finds out if you’re in love with somebody they’re going to weigh in on it.

“Like my relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumours, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. So this song is about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

However, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the video had quietly been removed by Tay over the weekend.

🚨 | Taylor Swift recently deleted her reel about the song 'Lavender Haze' from her Instagram account.



Only Anti-Hero and Snow On The Beach are left.

🚨 | @TaylorSwift13 changed her bio from "Lavender Haze" music video link to her website link on Instagram!

In addition to the explainer, the 33-year-old also removed the link in her bio which pointed fans to the song and has now replaced it with a link to her official website.

It was reported in early April that Taylor and Joe had called it quits just weeks into her Eras Tour, with an insider telling People at the time that their split was caused by ‘differences in their personalities’.

Taylor is yet to publicly address the split - although fans know she remains tight-lipped about her love life - but close friends of the star including Gigi Hadid, the Haim sisters, Ryan Reynolds and Jack Antonoff are amongst her pals who have unfollowed Joe on Instagram amid the news.

