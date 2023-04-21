How Taylor Swift’s Friends Are Publicly Showing Support After Joe Alwyn Split

21 April 2023, 10:50

Taylor Swift's famous pals are behind her
Taylor Swift's famous pals are behind her. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift's famous friends have been unfollowing Joe Alwyn following their split, here's what fans have to say about it.

Taylor Swift is yet to speak publicly about her break-up with Joe Alwyn, but eagle-eyed fans think they've spotted how her circle of celebrity friends are showing their support.

As one of the most famous people on the planet, the 33-year-old singer has many high-profile pals, since news of the split first surfaced, she has been spotted in New York multiple times hanging out with the likes of Jack Antonoff, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and more.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Is A Celebrity Hot-Spot: All The Famous Faces Seen At Her Shows

Swifties noticed that many notable celebrities from the pop star's inner group had unfollowed Joe Alwyn on Instagram, seemingly showing their support for Taylor.

On April 20, screenshots swirled on Twitter showing that Ryan Reynolds no long followed Joe, the fire was further fueled when Taylor's own brother Austin Swift unfollowed her ex-boyfriend.

Taylor Swift attends Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift's friends are showing their support
Taylor Swift's friends are showing their support. Picture: Getty

An avalanche of other celeb 'unfollowings' began to surface online, leading many fans to theorise that this had all occurred on the same day or are least in a short period of time.

All three of the HAIM sisters, Alana, Este and Danielle appear to have clicked the unfollow button also; the band are frequent collaborators and very good friends of Taylor's.

However, other friends such as Gigi Hadid still seem to be keeping tabs on Joe's profile, at the time of writing.

Twitter users commented on the digital drama, one wrote: "so austin and ryan both unfollowed joe today, interesting… [sic]."

"All the haim sisters unfollowed joe in the past few hours…it’s getting real [sic]," another fan posted.

Taylor has a whopping 255 million followers on the platform but it's well known that she doesn't follow any other accounts, her account has been this way since her 'Reputation' era in 2017, therefore she's never followed Alwyn.

