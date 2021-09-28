Why Sex Education Fans Are Convinced Asa Butterfield & Mimi Keene Are Dating IRL

28 September 2021, 13:04

Are Sex Education's Asa Butterfield and Mimi Keene actually dating?
Are Sex Education's Asa Butterfield and Mimi Keene actually dating? Picture: @mimikeene3/Instagram/Netflix
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Asa Butterfield and Mimi Keene have an on-screen relationship in Sex Education, but are they dating in real life?

Sex Education season 3 has recently dropped and fans have been getting invested in the whirlwind romance between Asa Butterfield and Mimi Keene’s characters Otis and Ruby.

And now fans are pretty convinced that the two actors are actually dating in real life.

Sex Education Season 4: Release Date & All The Info

*Spoiler alert*

In the show, Otis and Ruby start casually getting together during the summer holidays after he had been pining for Maeve for the first two seasons, but the new fan-fave couple broke up after Otis didn’t say ‘I love you’ back to Ruby.

Are Asa Butterfield and Mimi Keene dating?
Are Asa Butterfield and Mimi Keene dating? Picture: Netflix

The lead star then finds his way back to Maeve, played by Emma Mackey.

However, rumours of Asa and Mimi being an IRL couple first came about thanks to a fan doing some serious digging on TikTok.

The user - @espinacaconpure - had a deep delve into their respective Instagram accounts, finding that both of the stars posted pictures of themselves sat down in a picturesque buttercup field.

Mimi even captioned the post: “Do you like butter?”, referencing the flowers, but some fans think it might be a clue about Asa’s last name.

Commenting on the theory, one fan wrote: “Oh so that’s why they had such good chemistry.”

Another was quick to point out that the Netflix stars both had changed their profile pictures to the buttercup field photos, only fuelling the speculation.

But is it just a coincidence or have the stars taken their romance off-screen?

