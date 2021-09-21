Why Sex Education Fans Want Otis To Be With Ruby And Not Maeve

21 September 2021, 15:44 | Updated: 21 September 2021, 16:18

Sex Education series 3 sees Otis and Ruby dating
Sex Education series 3 sees Otis and Ruby dating. Picture: Netflix
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Sex Education fans will know by now that he’s dating Ruby in season three and they’re actually a really good couple.

Otis dating Ruby in Sex Education series 3 was the on-screen couple we didn’t know we needed.

After spending two whole seasons rooting for Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey) to get together, Ruby, played by Mimi Keene, turns out to be the curveball in Otis’ love life.

What Happened In Sex Education Season 2? A Recap Of The Last Episode

We don’t want to spoil the ending of series three for you, but as you can imagine it’s not a picture-perfect love story between the surprise new pairing after Otis spent the first two seasons pining over Maeve.

Otis and Maeve still don't get together in series 3
Otis and Maeve still don't get together in series 3. Picture: Netflix
Sex Education fans are shipping Ruby and Otis
Sex Education fans are shipping Ruby and Otis. Picture: Netflix

At the end of the second series he left her a voicemail declaring his love for her, but her new pal Isaac only went and deleted it.

Things only got more complicated between former besties Otis and Maeve from there, but in the meantime he seems pretty loved up with Ruby.

Sex Education fans are loving the new couple, saying they have undeniable chemistry.

“I know Maeve and Otis will possibly be endgame but Otis and Ruby chemistry tho [sic],” one person tweeted.

Another fan agreed: “Shout out to my ruby and otis shippers. gotta be the ones to always like second (better) options way more.”

“Everyone was mad when Isaac deleted the voicemail, now i’m thank him for letting this couple happen ( Otis & Ruby),” commented a third.

“#SexEducation writers spending 3 seasons to build up Otis and Maeve just to see that now everyone wants Otis and Ruby.”

Looks like the Otis and Maeve ship is outdated now, sorry guys.

