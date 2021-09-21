Who Is Sex Education's Mimi Keene? All The Details On The Actress Who Plays Ruby

Who is the actress who plays Ruby, Mimi Keene?
Who is the actress who plays Ruby, Mimi Keene? Picture: Netflix/Mimi Keene/Instagram
Ruby Matthews made quite the impression in the third season of Sex Education – but who is the actress that portrays her? Here's everything you need to know about Mimi Keene.

Sex Education made its long-awaited return to Netflix after over a year between its second and third season.

Mimi Keene plays Ruby Matthews, the queen bee of Moordale High School in the hit teen series.

Sex Education: Will There Be A Season 4? All The Updates

The mean girl character had everyone talking when season three hit the streaming platform – here's the lowdown on Mimi, from her age, to her filmography and even her Instagram...

Mimi Keene reprises her role as Ruby Matthews in Sex Education
Mimi Keene reprises her role as Ruby Matthews in Sex Education. Picture: Netflix
Mimi Keene has acted in film and TV
Mimi Keene has acted in film and TV. Picture: Mimi Keene/Instagram

How old is Mimi Keene?

Mimi is just 23-years-old and has quite the collection of accomplishments thus far.

The Sex Education star studied theatrical arts at a renowned school in the capital from 2009 to 2014 – and all the hard work has paid off!

Where is Sex Education's Mimi Keene from?

The up-and-coming actress hails from Hertfordshire!

However, Mimi is now London-based as she is focusing on her burgeoning television career.

What films & TV shows has Mimi Keene been in other than Sex Education?

You may recognise Keen from another British television series!

Before she scored big with the Netflix mega-hit she had a long-running stint on the classic soap opera, Eastenders.

Ruby Matthews and Otis Milburn had all the fans talking this season
Ruby Matthews and Otis Milburn had all the fans talking this season. Picture: Netflix

The young star portrayed Cindy Williams from 2013 and was involved with the show for two years.

Since her daytime drama debut, she's added many projects to her belt; in 2019 she branched into the world of feature films.

Mimi played the younger version of the titular role shared with Lily Collins' in Tolkein. She even bagged a role in the action-thriller Close in the same year.

Mimi Keene acted in Eastenders before her Netflix debut
Mimi Keene acted in Eastenders before her Netflix debut. Picture: Netflix

What's Mimi Keene's Instagram?

You can find Keene on the 'Gram at @mimikeene3, where she has 2.1 million followers at the time of writing.

Expect to find a slew of snaps from recent shoots on her feed as well as adorable pictures of her dog, Baby, who even featured in an episode Sex Education!

