Selling Sunset’s Davina Potratz Is Leaving The Oppenheim Group After Landing New Job

Selling Sunset’s Davina Potratz is leaving the Openheim Group!

Selling Sunset star Davina Potratz - who happens to be the show's biggest earner - has got a new job working for one of the Oppenheim Group’s competitors.

The 42-year-old, who is known for being the Netflix show’s ‘villain’ announced the news to People.

However, she said she ‘hopes’ she can ‘still be a part of the cast’.

She told the publication: “My background is in new development sales and marketing, so this is just a wonderful opportunity for me.

"It’s just very in tune with my skills.”

Davina’s ex boss and co-star Jason Oppenheim has now insisted he ‘respects’ and ‘supports’ her decision.

He told People in a statement: “Davina has always been a tremendous asset and a valued agent at the Oppenheim Group, and she is also a friend whose career decisions I very much respect and support.

“I will always want the best for Davina, and I hope that we continue to work together in the future.”

Selling Sunset, which features Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn and Mary Fitzgerald, has been a huge hit with fans who are eagerly anticipating the release of Season 4, which was recently confirmed to be happening.

Season 3 ended with Christine’s theatrical wedding to new husband Christian and saw Chrishelle struggle to deal with the breakdown of her marriage and subsequent divorce.

We already can’t wait to see what drama the ladies have in store for us in 2021!

