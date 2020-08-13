Selling Sunset: Who Bought The $40 Million House Sold By Jason Oppenheim?

Selling Sunset's incredible $40 million Hollywood Hills mansion has likely been bought by Quest Nutrition's multi-millionnaire Tom Bilyeu, so who is he and how did he make his money?

Selling Sunset series 3 finally saw Jason Oppenheim's $44 million listing sell in a record breaking deal for the Oppenheim Group and viewers really want to know who the super rich mystery buyer is.

Fortunately, it appears the very rich couple who made the purchase have come to the surface and are happily living together in the record breaking listing!

8408 Hillside Avenue sold for $35.5 million in late 2019. Picture: Selling Sunset/ Netflix

Who bought the Selling Sunset $40 million listing?

Variety revealed the buyers as Tom and Lisa Bilyeu, the owners of Quest Nutrition, which is a giant fitness food company in the US which was sold for a billion dollars a few years ago if you were wondering where they got their money from!

Ever the professional, Jason himself has never revealed the identity of the couple who purchased the multi-million dollar property, but did tell the Metro they were a very young, successful couple.

He said: "It was not someone who I would class as a celebrity. It was a very wealthy young couple and quite an impressive young couple."

He isn't wrong- if you head to their Instagram pages, the pair have posted a couple of shots with that iconic wraparound swimming pool in the background, letting people know via quotes you can get anything if you believe/achieve/work hard enough etc.

Lisa Bilyeu boasts 200k followers and she posts motivational and empowering quotes on notepads (from the mansion) and her husband, Tom, has 1.5 million followers who is also very much on the motivational speaking vibe.

Tom has a very successful podcast, Impact Theory, where he interviews the world's highest achievers to learn their secrets to success.

How much did the $40 million listing sell for?

The rich young couple who bought the $40 million Selling Sunset listing. Picture: Selling Sunset/ Netflix

As we've seen time and time again on the show, the listing price, often in its multi-millions, is not always what it actually sells for, with buyers often offering slightly less or in some lucky cases over the asking price.

Jason's listing eventually sold for $35.5 million which earned him an eye-watering $1.2 million commission and the LA Times revealed it was the most expensive house to have been sold in the Hollywood Hills since 2012!

