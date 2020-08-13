Selling Sunset: Who Bought The $40 Million House Sold By Jason Oppenheim?
13 August 2020, 12:46
Selling Sunset's incredible $40 million Hollywood Hills mansion has likely been bought by Quest Nutrition's multi-millionnaire Tom Bilyeu, so who is he and how did he make his money?
Selling Sunset series 3 finally saw Jason Oppenheim's $44 million listing sell in a record breaking deal for the Oppenheim Group and viewers really want to know who the super rich mystery buyer is.
Fortunately, it appears the very rich couple who made the purchase have come to the surface and are happily living together in the record breaking listing!
Who bought the Selling Sunset $40 million listing?
Variety revealed the buyers as Tom and Lisa Bilyeu, the owners of Quest Nutrition, which is a giant fitness food company in the US which was sold for a billion dollars a few years ago if you were wondering where they got their money from!
Ever the professional, Jason himself has never revealed the identity of the couple who purchased the multi-million dollar property, but did tell the Metro they were a very young, successful couple.
He said: "It was not someone who I would class as a celebrity. It was a very wealthy young couple and quite an impressive young couple."
He isn't wrong- if you head to their Instagram pages, the pair have posted a couple of shots with that iconic wraparound swimming pool in the background, letting people know via quotes you can get anything if you believe/achieve/work hard enough etc.
When Tom and I decided to spend the rest of our lives together, we had no clue how to actually make that happen. He lived in LA. I lived in London. But the truth is, none of that mattered! We knew that sink or swim, either way, we go together! When Tom came home one day and told me that he and his business partners wanted to start a protein bar company, it meant we would have to take a 1/3 cut in his pay, and if it failed, we would lose the house we just bought. But the truth is, none of that mattered! We knew that sink or swim, either way, we go together! When we discussed having kids we went through every possible scenario. What he wanted. What I wanted. What the realities were. What our options were. Would we regret not having them? An even harder question to ask is, would we regret having them? But the truth is no matter what decision we make, sink or swim, we go together! Every single decision we have made, we have made... together. Whether we make the right decision or the wrong decision, every. single. decision has been made TOGETHER! Because no matter what happens, if we go down, you better believe we do it…. together! Sink or… swim! Tag your swimming partner! @lisabilyeu @tombilyeu
Lisa Bilyeu boasts 200k followers and she posts motivational and empowering quotes on notepads (from the mansion) and her husband, Tom, has 1.5 million followers who is also very much on the motivational speaking vibe.
Tom has a very successful podcast, Impact Theory, where he interviews the world's highest achievers to learn their secrets to success.
How much did the $40 million listing sell for?
As we've seen time and time again on the show, the listing price, often in its multi-millions, is not always what it actually sells for, with buyers often offering slightly less or in some lucky cases over the asking price.
Jason's listing eventually sold for $35.5 million which earned him an eye-watering $1.2 million commission and the LA Times revealed it was the most expensive house to have been sold in the Hollywood Hills since 2012!
