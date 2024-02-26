SAG Awards 2024 Best Dressed: From Selena Gomez To Billie Eilish

Our favourite looks on the SAG Awards 2024 red carpet. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's a look at the best red carpet looks from the SAG Awards this year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The SAG Awards 2024 were nothing less than iconic. We had the reunion of the century with The Devil Wears Prada stars Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep coming back together to host.

Then we had star girl Billie Eilish sign comedian's Melissa McCarthy's face during a presenting bit. And of course we can not ignore how darling Selena Gomez looked on the red carpet in that white gown.

Selena wasn't the only one serving looks on the SAG red carpet though, at the event, which saw The Last Of Us actor and worldwide sweetheart Pedro Pascal take home his first ever SAG, the likes of Halle Bailey and Margot Robbie showed us how they roll in Hollywood.

So, after we all got our wholesome fix of Anne Hathaway tearing up at Barbra Streisand winning the Lifetime Achievement Award, let's recap some of those fabulous outfits...

Selena Gomez attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Picture: Getty

We can't get over how radiant the Only Murders in the Building actress looked as she arrived at the SAG Awards. This glittering floor length white gown was memorising and you can't help but tell how happy she looks. That beaming smile is the perfect accessory.

Just days before the event Selena released a brand new song 'Love On' and we all know how happy she is in her new relationship with beau Benny Blanco, so it seems all that goodness is really shining through.

Billie Eilish attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Picture: Getty

Lately Billie has really been giving us school boy chic and we are living for every moment of it. She rocked the SAG red carpet in this shirt and tie get up which was perfectly styled with a Vivenne Westwood sweater vest.

The 'What was I Made For' singer has been teasing us all with the prospect of new music as she declares 'it's mastered', so hopefully as soon as awards season is over we'll be getting some new Billie tracks.

Emily Blunt attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Picture: Getty

And of course we had to include the wonderful Emily Blunt. Not only did the actress make up one third of the most iconic trio of all time she stunned in this incredible red look.

Before being reunited with her The Devil Wears Prada co-stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, Emily made sure to show us how a British girl does in in LA.

Margot Robbie attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Picture: Getty

This Barbie slays every single red carpet.

Margot Robbie continues to honour her Barbie era on the red carpets and she did so beautifully with this black and pink look for the SAG Awards 2024.

Halle Bailey attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Picture: Getty

Another star who always pays tribute to her on screen role is the stunning Halle Bailey. The Little Mermaid actress kept it classy with this gorgeous burgundy mermaid tail dress.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.