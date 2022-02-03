Rihanna Manifested The Last Decade Of Her Life & Fans Are Seriously Impressed

3 February 2022, 13:10

Rihanna manifested all of her goals in an interview from 2008
Rihanna manifested all of her goals in an interview from 2008. Picture: @badgalriri/Instagram/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Rihanna spoke about her biggest goals in an interview over ten years ago and fans are getting emotional at how she’s accomplished them!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rihanna recently announced her pregnancy, revealing she’s expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and fans couldn’t be happier.

The billionaire superstar has accomplished a lot in the past decade, and it turns out she’s completely smashed all of her life goals!

Pregnant Rihanna Shares First Picture Of Baby Bump After Announcing News With A$AP Rocky

According to an interview from 2008, Riri was asked where she sees herself in ten years time, and her answer has 2022 fans seriously impressed.

The ‘ANTI’ songstress replied: “That's a cool question. In ten years I want to have already started my family and have some businesses of my own.”

Rihanna is expecting her first baby with A$AP Rocky
Rihanna is expecting her first baby with A$AP Rocky. Picture: @badgalriri/Instagram

“A fashion line, a makeup line,” she added, “and I still want to be doing what I'm doing at a much bigger capacity - by the grace of God!”

The old interview has been making its rounds online, with a fan captioning the post: “14 years ago, Rihanna manifested everything in her life now."

“This was an interview from 2008 so I’d say pretty spot on. She’s given us 5 world tours since then,” wrote one fan.

“I’ve admired her since the beginning of her career and it’s so nice to see the journey as to how all she’s dreamed of back then, came true,” added another.

Rihanna has a hugely successful lingerie line; Savage X Fenty
Rihanna has a hugely successful lingerie line; Savage X Fenty. Picture: Getty
Rihanna manifested having her makeup line, Fenty Beauty
Rihanna manifested having her makeup line, Fenty Beauty. Picture: @badgalriri/Instagram

Rihanna has an array of businesses now, including her lingerie line Savage X Fenty, as well as her makeup line Fenty Beauty.

She even expanded to a skincare range called Fenty Skin, so it’s safe to say Rih has hit every milestone she wanted ahead of getting ready to become a first-time mama.

Just another reason why we love Rihanna!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Lily James spent hours in the makeup chair to be transformed into Pamela Anderson

All The Prosthetics Lily James Had For Pam & Tommy

Pamela Anderson then and now...

Where Is Pamela Anderson Now? Inside The Inspiration Behind Pam & Tommy

Lily James and Sebastian James had an incredible transformation when filming for Pam & Tommy

Inside Lily James & Sebastian Stan’s Incredible Transformation For Pam & Tommy

Billie Eilish's Apple TV+ documentary has added an impressive amount of money to her net worth.

Billie Eilish’s Staggering Net Worth Revealed

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has signed a solo deal

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Scores Solo Recording Deal Ahead Of Little Mix Hiatus

Julia Fox played the main role in Travis Scott's music video years before she began dating Kanye West

Julia Fox Starred In Travis Scott’s Music Video 3 Years Before Kanye West Romance

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star