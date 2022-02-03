Rihanna Manifested The Last Decade Of Her Life & Fans Are Seriously Impressed

Rihanna manifested all of her goals in an interview from 2008. Picture: @badgalriri/Instagram/Getty

Rihanna spoke about her biggest goals in an interview over ten years ago and fans are getting emotional at how she’s accomplished them!

Rihanna recently announced her pregnancy, revealing she’s expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and fans couldn’t be happier.

The billionaire superstar has accomplished a lot in the past decade, and it turns out she’s completely smashed all of her life goals!

According to an interview from 2008, Riri was asked where she sees herself in ten years time, and her answer has 2022 fans seriously impressed.

The ‘ANTI’ songstress replied: “That's a cool question. In ten years I want to have already started my family and have some businesses of my own.”

Rihanna is expecting her first baby with A$AP Rocky. Picture: @badgalriri/Instagram

The way Rihanna manifested it for herself. pic.twitter.com/udaRYu2Hcw — here to rant. (@jamisdrained) January 31, 2022

“A fashion line, a makeup line,” she added, “and I still want to be doing what I'm doing at a much bigger capacity - by the grace of God!”

The old interview has been making its rounds online, with a fan captioning the post: “14 years ago, Rihanna manifested everything in her life now."

“This was an interview from 2008 so I’d say pretty spot on. She’s given us 5 world tours since then,” wrote one fan.

“I’ve admired her since the beginning of her career and it’s so nice to see the journey as to how all she’s dreamed of back then, came true,” added another.

Rihanna has a hugely successful lingerie line; Savage X Fenty. Picture: Getty

Rihanna manifested having her makeup line, Fenty Beauty. Picture: @badgalriri/Instagram

Rihanna has an array of businesses now, including her lingerie line Savage X Fenty, as well as her makeup line Fenty Beauty.

She even expanded to a skincare range called Fenty Skin, so it’s safe to say Rih has hit every milestone she wanted ahead of getting ready to become a first-time mama.

Just another reason why we love Rihanna!

