Rihanna Facts You Should Definitely Know From Her Real Name, Age To Boyfriend

Rihanna has achieved global superstar status - so do you know all the facts about her? Picture: Instagram/Alamy

RiRi is a global success thanks to big songs including ‘Diamonds’, 'Umbrella’ and ‘Only Girl’ - but do you really know everything about her? Here’s the basic facts you should know including her birthday and where she’s from.

Rihanna has been named one of the most successful female entertainers of all time with a billionaire net worth to prove it, but do you really know all the important facts there are to know about her?

Making a name for herself as a fashion and beauty mogul with her brand Fenty, and of course, having mega hit songs to brag about including ‘Don’t Stop The Music’ and ‘Diamonds’ - you’d be forgiven for not knowing simple facts such as her age, birthday and real name.

But as Rihanna confirms she’s pregnant with her first baby, and promises new music for fans hopefully in 2022, we take a look back at some of the basic facts you really should know.

This includes her real name, age and birthday, net worth, dating history and much more:

What is Rihanna’s real name?

Known worldwide as Rihanna, or RiRi, many are surprised to learn her real name is actually Robyn Rihanna Fenty. It’s believed her friends and family refer to her using her real name Robyn.

How old is Rihanna and when is her birthday?

Rihanna will be 34 years old on February 20th. She was born in 1988 and her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Where is Rihanna from and where does she live?

Rihanna was born in Saint Michael, Barbados, where she returns to as often as she can to see her friends and family.

However, the soon-to-be mum has a number of properties she owns to live in on her travels across the world. It’s believed she owns a home in London, LA and Beverley Hills. She also owns a property in her home of Barbados.

Rihanna has made a huge success of her brand Fenty. Picture: Alamy

How tall is Rihanna?

Rihanna is blessed with height at 5ft 8in, or 1.73m.

Who are Rihanna’s parents and siblings?

Rihanna's dad is Ronald Fenty and her mum, Monica Braithwaite. Her parents divorced when she was a teen after having three children together. Rihanna has two younger brothers, Rajad and Rorrey Fenty.

What are Rihanna’s biggest songs?

Rihanna busted on to the scene in May 2005 with her debut single ‘Pon de Replay’ and was an instant hit across the globe. After that, it was just tune after tune for RiRi.

Some of her biggest songs include ‘Umbrella’, ‘Diamonds’, ‘Only Girl’, ‘Disturbia’ and ‘Rude Boy’ to name but a few.

Rihanna has a total of eight albums to her name too and fans are expecting her to release number nine very soon.

Rihanna has worked with huge names on some of her biggest songs including Jay Z and Justin Timberlake. Picture: Alamy

Who has Rihanna collaborated with?

As one of the biggest pop stars in the world, everyone is keen to work with her on their music too.

Rihanna has collaborated with names such as Ne-Yo, Eminem, Justin Timberlake, Kanye West, Drake and Calvin Harris.

What is Rihanna’s net worth?

Rihanna has come along way since the beginning of her career in 2005 as she finds herself just behind Oprah Winfrey in the highest earning female entertainment category.

In fact, RiRi has done so well for herself, she now has a billion-pound net worth. Rihanna is said to be worth £1.2billion.

How many movies has Rihanna starred in?

That’s right, not just content with dominating music, fashion and beauty, she’s also had many roles in movies. This includes Bring It On: All Or Nothing, Battleship, Annie and also Ocean’s Eight.

What is Rihanna dating history and who are her ex-boyfriends?

RiRi has had some high profile relationships as her ex-boyfriend list include Chris Brown, Drake, baseball player Matt Kemp and Travis Scott.

Other past romances include Hassan Jameel and there were even reports she once dated Leonardo DiCaprio.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first baby together. Picture: Alamy

Who is the dad of Rihanna’s baby and her boyfriend?

Rihanna confirmed the very exciting news she’s pregnant with her first baby in January 2022 and it’s with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The couple finally took their friendship to the next level in 2020 with the rapper even declaring Rihanna is ‘The One’ in a recent magazine interview.

