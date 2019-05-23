Rihanna Moved To London A YEAR Ago - And Fans Are Shook

23 May 2019, 11:02

Rihanna casually revealed she's been living in London for a YEAR
Rihanna casually revealed she's been living in London for a YEAR. Picture: Getty

Rihanna casually revealed that she's been living in London for a YEAR.

Since Rihanna dropped her last studio album, ANTI, back in 2016, it's fair to say the star has been laying pretty low - she even missed this year's Met Gala!

So when she casually dropped into conversation that she'd been living in London, England, for the past year, fans started going wild about how RiRi had managed to go incognito for so long.

The 'Rude Boy' singer, 31, was speaking to the New York Times, when she landed the bombshell, nonchalantly passing off as no biggie. She said: "[I enjoy] walking around the block. When I go walking, I try to keep it a little incognito."

She also added that she finds Bank Holidays in the capital "insane", but in a good way.

Fans naturally went crazy over the news, and how it was possible their favourite artist had been living in the city as them for so long, without them knowing about.

Rihanna even shared a video of her in a polka dot dress on her Instagram recently, which featured a Sainsbury's bag for life in the background - and suddenly it all makes sense.

Here are some of favourite fan reactions so far...

