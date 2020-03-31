Rihanna Says She Wants ‘Three Or Four’ Kids In The Next 10 Years, With Or Without A Partner

31 March 2020, 11:44

Rihanna is the cover star of Vogue's May 2020 issue.
Rihanna is the cover star of Vogue's May 2020 issue. Picture: PA

Rihanna has revealed to Vogue she wants '3 or 4 kids' in the next 10 years, with or without a partner.

Rihanna is the queen of doing things her own terms, whether it comes to fashion, beauty or music.

So it’s no surprise she feels the same way about her personal life.

The ‘Anti’ singer is the cover star of Vogue’s May 2020 issue and she recently sat down with the magazine to discuss new music, her hugely successful Fenty Skincare line and her plans to have ‘3 or 4 kids’ in the next 10 years, with or without a partner.

Riri is currently single after calling time on her three-year romance with Saudi billionaire businessman Hassan Jameel.

She told the publication: “I’ll have kids – three or four of ’em.”

She added: “Hell, yeah.

“I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child.

“That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

Rihanna said that, since turning 32, she’s realised ‘life is really short’ and she’s ‘going back to black and white’.

She added: “You don’t have a lot of time to tolerate shit, you know? You put so much on your plate. When you’re overwhelmed, you need to start cutting things out. And I’m overwhelmed too much,” she says. “What’s happening now is that I’m going back to black and white. My grey area is shutting down.”

When asked if she has a release date for her new music, R9, she said: “I can’t say when I’m going to drop.

“But I am very aggressively working on music.”

We can’t wait to hear it!

