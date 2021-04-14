Queer Eye Star Tan France Expecting First Child With Husband Rob Via Surrogate

Tan France announced he and his husband Rob are expecting their first baby after sharing a sonogram picture. Picture: Instagram/PA

Queer Eye’s Tan France has revealed he and his husband Rob are expecting their first baby together via a surrogate.

By Capital FM

Congrats are in order for Queer Eye star Tan France after he announced he’s expecting his first baby with his husband, Rob!

The Netflix star shared the exciting news in the most iconic Instagram announcement on Tuesday.

You Season 3: All The On Set Pictures & Spoilers From The Netflix Show So Far

Posting a picture of himself shirtless while holding a snap of a sonogram, he penned: “So happy to finally share that WE’RE HAVING A BABY!!

“No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic. With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer.”

Tan France and his husband Rob are expecting their first baby together via a surrogate. Picture: Instagram

Tan continued: “Something we’ve wanted for SOooo many years.”

Revealing they’re expecting a baby boy, he added: “Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love.”

His husband Rob, who is an artist, went on to share his very own illustration of the baby on Instagram, writing: "We have a beautiful little angel on the way and I didn’t think it was humanly possible to feel like this," alongside a string of heart emojis and crying emojis.

Tan's Queer Eye co-stars were amongst the many people who rushed to the comments to share their excitement for the happy couple’s baby news, with Jonathan Van Ness writing: “So happy for you!!!! I'm so proud of you and Rob you are two of the sweetest most genuine people in the world & this is the most exciting news ever.”

Tan France and his beau, Rob, tied the knot in 2007. Picture: PA

Karamo Brown also joined in on the exciting announcement, penning: "Yay!!!!!! Uncle Momo is going to spoil this baby!!!!!!"

Antoni Porowski was just as thrilled, adding: "Now I know what it's like to cry tears of joy and be turned on simultaneously thank you and congrats boys!!!!"

Tan and his husband, Rob France, have been married since 2007, with the Netflix star previously opening up about how excited he is about fatherhood.

We’re so happy for the parents-to-be!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital