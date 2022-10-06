Has Pete Davidson Removed His Kim Kardashian Tattoos Amid Split?
6 October 2022, 12:46
Fans have been speculating about whether Pete Davidson has begun to remove the tattoos he had dedicated to his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian.
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian enjoyed a whirlwind romance when they began dating in October 2021 before splitting in August this year - and the SNL star got a string of tattoos dedicated to his girlfriend at the time.
Despite already previously admitting that he was in the process of removing his tattoos, the comedian got at least four inkings dedicated to Kim.
Kanye West & Khloe Kardashian In Social Media Feud As He Accuses Family Of ‘Kidnapping’ Chicago
Kylie Jenner’s Baby Boy’s Name ‘Uncovered’ As She Trademarks New Name After Son’s Birth
One was in honour of how they met with Pete getting ‘Jasmine and Aladdin’ tattooed, marking when they did a skit of the Disney icons on SNL last year.
Another celebrated Kim passing the baby bar exam and law career pursuits, with the tattoo reading: “My girl is a lawyer.”
He also has Kim’s name branded on him, which the SKIMS founder revealed during a chat on The Ellen Show in March.
Additionally, Pete tattooed what appeared to be the initials of Kim and her four kids; KNSCP, representing North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.
However, amid their split, fans have begun speculating whether Pete has now decided to remove the tributes to Kim after he was spotted with a bandage just under his neck recently, where the famous ‘my girl is a lawyer’ tattoo once was.
He was spotted on the set of his current project Bupkis in New York this week, however, a source told People that the bandage isn’t an indication of the removal of the lawyer tattoo.
“While he continues to remove his tattoos, that image is from set and not related to removing the lawyer tattoo,” said the insider.
Kim and Pete’s romance is said to have ended amicably, with their busy schedules reportedly playing a part in the breakup.
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital