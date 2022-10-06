Has Pete Davidson Removed His Kim Kardashian Tattoos Amid Split?

6 October 2022, 12:46

Pete Davidson sparked rumours he had has Pete Davidson sparked rumours he had his Kim Kardashian tattoos removed Kardashian tattoos removed
Pete Davidson sparked rumours he had has Pete Davidson sparked rumours he had his Kim Kardashian tattoos removed Kardashian tattoos removed. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Fans have been speculating about whether Pete Davidson has begun to remove the tattoos he had dedicated to his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian enjoyed a whirlwind romance when they began dating in October 2021 before splitting in August this year - and the SNL star got a string of tattoos dedicated to his girlfriend at the time.

Despite already previously admitting that he was in the process of removing his tattoos, the comedian got at least four inkings dedicated to Kim.

Kanye West & Khloe Kardashian In Social Media Feud As He Accuses Family Of ‘Kidnapping’ Chicago

Kylie Jenner’s Baby Boy’s Name ‘Uncovered’ As She Trademarks New Name After Son’s Birth

One was in honour of how they met with Pete getting ‘Jasmine and Aladdin’ tattooed, marking when they did a skit of the Disney icons on SNL last year.

Another celebrated Kim passing the baby bar exam and law career pursuits, with the tattoo reading: “My girl is a lawyer.”

Pete Davidson got a string of tattoos dedicated to Kim Kardashian when they were dating
Pete Davidson got a string of tattoos dedicated to Kim Kardashian when they were dating. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

He also has Kim’s name branded on him, which the SKIMS founder revealed during a chat on The Ellen Show in March.

Additionally, Pete tattooed what appeared to be the initials of Kim and her four kids; KNSCP, representing North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

However, amid their split, fans have begun speculating whether Pete has now decided to remove the tributes to Kim after he was spotted with a bandage just under his neck recently, where the famous ‘my girl is a lawyer’ tattoo once was.

Pete Davidson got a lawyer tattoo dedicated to Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson got a lawyer tattoo dedicated to Kim Kardashian. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split in August this year
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split in August this year. Picture: Getty
Pete Davidson was spotted with a bandage on his neck where one of his Kim tattoos once was
Pete Davidson was spotted with a bandage on his neck where one of his Kim tattoos once was. Picture: Getty

He was spotted on the set of his current project Bupkis in New York this week, however, a source told People that the bandage isn’t an indication of the removal of the lawyer tattoo.

“While he continues to remove his tattoos, that image is from set and not related to removing the lawyer tattoo,” said the insider.

Kim and Pete’s romance is said to have ended amicably, with their busy schedules reportedly playing a part in the breakup.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Molly-Mae gender reveal hidden detail

Molly-Mae Hague Added A Sweet Secret Touch To Baby Gender Reveal Video

Kardashian fans think they've uncovered Kylie Jenner's son's name

Kylie Jenner’s Baby Boy’s Name ‘Uncovered’ As She Trademarks New Name After Son’s Birth

We love seeing Mixer moments

Jade Thirlwall Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute To Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce from why they split to custody of their children

Why Did Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Split? Inside Their Divorce Timeline

Molly-Mae has finally shared her baby's gender reveal video!

Molly-Mae Hague Announces She’s Having A Baby Girl In Sweet Gender Reveal Video

All of Molly-Mae Hague's stunning pregnancy pictures

All Of Molly-Mae Hague’s Glowing Baby Bump And Pregnancy Pictures

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star