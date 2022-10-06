Kanye West & Khloe Kardashian In Social Media Feud As He Accuses Family Of ‘Kidnapping’ Chicago

Khloé Kardashian hit back at Kanye West on Instagram. Picture: Getty

Kayne West quickly hit back after Khloé Kardashian begged him to ‘stop tearing down Kimberly’.

Kanye West’s Instagram tirade continues, and this time his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s sister Khloé has tried to publicly diffuse the situation.

After Gigi Hadid called the rapper ‘a bully’ and ‘a joke’ for lashing out at fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after she called his ‘white lives matter’ t-shirts ‘offensive, violent and dangerous’, Ye returned to the ‘gram to bring up an earlier family fallout.

In January this year, Kanye took to Instagram Stories to claim he wasn’t invited to daughter Chicago’s birthday.

Kanye West accused the Kardashians of 'kidnapping' his daughter Chicago. Picture: Kanye West/Instagram

Re-surfacing the family fallout, he wrote on Instagram on Wednesday: “I wonder what Gigi and Venus’s perspectives were when I didn’t know where my child was on her birthday.”

Ye continued: “So why did everyone feel so free to attack me about my t-shirt but Candace Owens was the only public figure to say that it was wrong for The Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter.”

The rapper also claimed he was being ‘torn down’ for ‘having a different political opinion.’

Kim’s sister Khloé was quick to comment, saying she didn’t want to ‘bring this on social media’ but, ‘you keep bringing it here.’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four kids together. Picture: Getty

She begged Ye to ‘stop tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect.’

“You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all the texts to prove it.”

Sharing Khloé’s comment as it’s own post on his feed, Ye soon hit back.

He called the family ‘liars’, adding: “Y’all basically kidnapped Chicago on her birthday so she could remember her father not being there.”

The dad-of-four also wrote: “I should see my children 100% of the time but since there’s a separation it should have been 50% of the time.”

Since their public spat, Ye has posted asking who should play him in a movie and a photo of one of his controversial t-shirts.

