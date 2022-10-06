Kanye West & Khloe Kardashian In Social Media Feud As He Accuses Family Of ‘Kidnapping’ Chicago

6 October 2022, 11:42 | Updated: 6 October 2022, 11:59

Khloé Kardashian hit back at Kanye West on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian hit back at Kanye West on Instagram. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kayne West quickly hit back after Khloé Kardashian begged him to ‘stop tearing down Kimberly’.

Kanye West’s Instagram tirade continues, and this time his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s sister Khloé has tried to publicly diffuse the situation.

After Gigi Hadid called the rapper ‘a bully’ and ‘a joke’ for lashing out at fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after she called his ‘white lives matter’ t-shirts ‘offensive, violent and dangerous’, Ye returned to the ‘gram to bring up an earlier family fallout.

Kendall Jenner Stands Behind Jaden Smith's Criticism Of Kanye West's Yeezy Show

In January this year, Kanye took to Instagram Stories to claim he wasn’t invited to daughter Chicago’s birthday.

Kanye West accused the Kardashians of 'kidnapping' his daughter Chicago
Kanye West accused the Kardashians of 'kidnapping' his daughter Chicago. Picture: Kanye West/Instagram

Re-surfacing the family fallout, he wrote on Instagram on Wednesday: “I wonder what Gigi and Venus’s perspectives were when I didn’t know where my child was on her birthday.”

Ye continued: “So why did everyone feel so free to attack me about my t-shirt but Candace Owens was the only public figure to say that it was wrong for The Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter.”

The rapper also claimed he was being ‘torn down’ for ‘having a different political opinion.’

Kim’s sister Khloé was quick to comment, saying she didn’t want to ‘bring this on social media’ but, ‘you keep bringing it here.’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four kids together
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four kids together. Picture: Getty

She begged Ye to ‘stop tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect.’

“You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all the texts to prove it.”

Sharing Khloé’s comment as it’s own post on his feed, Ye soon hit back.

He called the family ‘liars’, adding: “Y’all basically kidnapped Chicago on her birthday so she could remember her father not being there.”

The dad-of-four also wrote: “I should see my children 100% of the time but since there’s a separation it should have been 50% of the time.”

Since their public spat, Ye has posted asking who should play him in a movie and a photo of one of his controversial t-shirts.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Anna Delvey is being released from prison

Inventing Anna Con-Artist Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin Released From Jail On Bail

Molly-Mae gender reveal hidden detail

Molly-Mae Hague Added A Sweet Secret Touch To Baby Gender Reveal Video

Pete Davidson sparked rumours he had has Pete Davidson sparked rumours he had his Kim Kardashian tattoos removed Kardashian tattoos removed

Has Pete Davidson Removed His Kim Kardashian Tattoos Amid Split?

Kardashian fans think they've uncovered Kylie Jenner's son's name

Kylie Jenner’s Baby Boy’s Name ‘Uncovered’ As She Trademarks New Name After Son’s Birth

We love seeing Mixer moments

Jade Thirlwall Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute To Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce from why they split to custody of their children

Why Did Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Split? Inside Their Divorce Timeline

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star